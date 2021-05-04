Echo Show Mode Turns Some Lenovo Laptops Into Alexa Smart Displays

Select Lenovo laptops now support Echo Show Mode, an Alexa interface that turns your laptop into a smart display. Much like a dedicated Echo Show hub, Lenovo laptops in Show Mode offer a 100% hands-free experience for looking up recipes, checking the weather, streaming video, and more.

Amazon debuted Echo Show Mode on its Fire tablets in 2018, but this is the first time that the software is available on PC. While Amazon doesn’t name specific model numbers, the company says that Show Mode should work on most Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad, and ThinkPad devices.

Once you download the Alexa software on your Lenovo laptop, press the “Show Mode” button in the Alexa control panel to open Show Mode. You can also use the voice command “Alexa, open Show Mode” to activate the interface without touching your trackpad.

While you probably won’t use your laptop as a 24/7 smart display, Echo Show mode could come in handy in a variety of situations. You could set your laptop to Show Mode at the end of your work day, turning it into an afternoon smart display. You could also use Show Mode to look up recipes or video chat while cooking.

Download the Alexa app for your PC and start using Echo Show Mode today. Amazon will eventually extend Show Mode support to non-Lenovo laptop and (hopefully) desktop computers.

Alexa for PCs Download the Alexa for PCs app to start using Echo Show Mode on your Lenovo laptop.