X
Popular Searches

Echo Show Mode Turns Some Lenovo Laptops Into Alexa Smart Displays

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A Lenovo laptop running Echo Show mode.
Lenovo

Select Lenovo laptops now support Echo Show Mode, an Alexa interface that turns your laptop into a smart display. Much like a dedicated Echo Show hub, Lenovo laptops in Show Mode offer a 100% hands-free experience for looking up recipes, checking the weather, streaming video, and more.

Amazon debuted Echo Show Mode on its Fire tablets in 2018, but this is the first time that the software is available on PC. While Amazon doesn’t name specific model numbers, the company says that Show Mode should work on most Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad, and ThinkPad devices.

Once you download the Alexa software on your Lenovo laptop, press the “Show Mode” button in the Alexa control panel to open Show Mode. You can also use the voice command “Alexa, open Show Mode” to activate the interface without touching your trackpad.

While you probably won’t use your laptop as a 24/7 smart display, Echo Show mode could come in handy in a variety of situations. You could set your laptop to Show Mode at the end of your work day, turning it into an afternoon smart display. You could also use Show Mode to look up recipes or video chat while cooking.

Download the Alexa app for your PC and start using Echo Show Mode today. Amazon will eventually extend Show Mode support to non-Lenovo laptop and (hopefully) desktop computers.

Download

Alexa for PCs

Download the Alexa for PCs app to start using Echo Show Mode on your Lenovo laptop.

Source: Amazon, Lenovo

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

DocSafe Document Bag with Lock,Fireproof 3-Layer File Storage Case with Water-Resistant Zipper,Document Safe Portable Travel Home Organizer Bag for Laptop,Files,Certificates,Gifts for Him,Black
927 people were interested in this!

SimpleHouseware Metal Desk Monitor Stand Riser with Organizer Drawer
244 people were interested in this!

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, Digital Grams and Ounces for Weight Loss, Baking, Cooking, Keto and Meal Prep, Small, 304 Stainless Steel
202 people were interested in this!

BeeGreen 5 Pack Bulk Reusable Tote Bags Nylon Extra Large 50LBS Folding Shopping Bags Machine Washable Reusable Gift Bags Dogs Cats Flamingos Polar Bears
184 people were interested in this!

Monitor Stand Riser with Drawer - Metal Mesh Desk Organizer with Dual Pull Out Storage Drawer,Office Supply for Computer, PC, Laptop, Printer, Notebook, iMac (Black)
132 people were interested in this!

Large Dual Monitor Stand for Computer Screens - Solid Bamboo Riser Supports The Heaviest Monitors, Printers, Laptops or TVs - Perfect Shelf Organizer for Office Desk Accessories & TV Stands (Brown)
128 people were interested in this!

Amazon Basics Adjustable Computer Monitor Riser Desk Stand
127 people were interested in this!

Vaydeer USB3.0 Wireless Charging Aluminum Monitor Stand Riser Support Transfer Data and Charging,Keyboard and Mouse Storage Desk Organizer up to 27inch for Computer MacBook PC (Black?
125 people were interested in this!

AMERIERGO Dual Monitor Stand Riser- 3 Shelf Screen Stand with Adjustable Length and Angle, 2 Extra Functional Slot Desktop Organizer Stand for PC, Computer, Laptop (Light Wood)
124 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
116 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular