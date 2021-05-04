X
Now You Can Delete Your PS5’s Games From Your Phone

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
PlayStation 5 Logo Glow on blue background
Natanael Ginting/Shutterstock.com

The latest update to Sony’s PlayStation App is a major one, allowing users to manage and delete games and other files on their PS5 directly from the app. The version 21.4 release adds several other great features, as well.

All you need to do to access the remote storage management feature is put your PlayStation 5 in rest mode, rather than turning it off. Then, as you manage your files in the app, the console will power on remotely while you make any adjustments, execute any changes you make, and return to rest mode. This feature only works on the PS5, though, as mentioned in the app’s release notes—sorry PS4 owners.

The new update also brings other new features like comparing trophies with friends; sorting and filtering in the PS Store; turning party notifications on or off; joining multiplayer sessions on PS5 from game invites; sharing images, URLs, and text from other apps to friends in the PlayStation App; and other fixes and performance improvements.

Overall, the PlayStation App just became much more useful. These fixes will make it easier to find games, manage files, and have more fun when playing in multiplayer sessions. If you’re one of the lucky few to have a PlayStation 5, we recommend updating the app or downloading it if you haven’t already.

via Android Police

