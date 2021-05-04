Samsung Just Ended Support for Your Galaxy S8 Device

X
Four years after their release, Samsung is ending software support for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones. Your Galaxy S8 and S8+ will not receive future security patches or the next Android OS update. Now’s probably the time to start shopping for a new phone.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in 2017. At that time, they were some of the most revolutionary devices in Samsung’s lineup. They were the first S-series devices to ditch the home button, and their slick, nearly bezel-free design is still a major element of Samsung’s signature style.

The fact that Samsung supported these devices for such a long time is an impressive feat. Samsung offered several OS updates for the S8 and S8+, and only switched from a monthly to a quarterly security update schedule in 2020.

If you’re looking for a suitable replacement for your S8 or S8+, check out the new Samsung Galaxy S21, a revolutionary device in its own right. Other brands, like Google and OnePlus, are also worth checking out (especially if you want to save a bit of money).

Other devices in Samsung’s 2017 lineup, like the Galaxy S8 Active and the Galaxy Note 8, will lose update support later this year. The 2018 Galaxy S8 Lite will lose support next year. Samsung is also switching the Galaxy A10, the Galaxy A20, and the 2019 Galaxy Tab A 10.1 security update schedule from quarterly to biannually.

Source: Samsung via Android Police

