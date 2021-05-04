Microsoft is Killing the Adobe Flash Plugin on Windows 10

X
Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Laptop displaying logo of Adobe Flash
After stripping Flash from its Reader and Acrobat PDF programs in November, and officially cutting off support for it in January, Adobe will now be removing its Flash Player plugin from Windows 10 starting in July.

A few months ago, Microsoft released the KB4577586 optional update. This not only removes the 32-bit Adobe Flash plugin but prevents it from being reinstalled. Currently, this update can only be manually installed via the Microsoft Catalog, but Microsoft has plans to distribute it through WSUS and a future Windows Update.

According to a recent blog post from Microsoft, “Starting in June 2021, the KB4577586 ‘Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player’ will be included in the Preview Update for Window 10, version 1809 and above platforms. It will also be included in every subsequent Latest Cumulative Update.”

Microsoft also added that “As of July 2021, the KB4577586 ‘Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player’ will be included in the Latest Cumulative Update for Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows 10, version 1507. The KB will also be included in the Monthly Rollup and the Security Only Update for Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Embedded 8 Standard.”

Otherwise, if you update to Windows 10, version 21H1 or later—the public preview for which begins this month—Flash will automatically be removed. Windows 10 currently runs on over one billion devices, which will all soon be free of Adobe’s once-glorious security risk so idiots will stop trying to use it.

via BleepingComputer

Suzanne Humphries
