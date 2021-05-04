X
Chevy Bolt Software Update Prevents Battery Fires, Take Yours to the Dealer Now

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Chevrolet

General Motors isn’t having the best of luck with its Chevrolet Bolt EV, thanks to a recall last year due to battery fires. However, the company recently announced its plans to install a final software update to stop the threat.

The problem here is Bolt owners have to take their vehicle to a dealer so the battery packs can be inspected, followed by a new software update to prevent potential issues like fire risks. Unfortunately, this isn’t available over the air, so owners have to physically go to a dealership.

Once drivers show up at the dealership, a tech will install “advanced onboard diagnostic software” on all affected vehicles. And according to GM, this software can “detect potential issues related to changes in battery module performance before problems can develop.” Potentially stopping Chevy Bolt EV fires by catching problems ahead of time. Moving forward, this software will come standard on all new Bolts.

In a bit of bad timing, right as this news arrived, reports surfaced from Electrek about another Bolt EV fire. However, we’re unsure if this vehicle had already received this all-new software update. As you can see, not delivering over-the-air automatic software updates, as a Tesla can, could be troublesome for automakers.

It’s worth noting that following the recall in 2020, GM released an update limiting the Bolt battery to 90 percent charging in hopes of preventing fires, but that wasn’t enough. Now, users are hopeful this next manual update will be the “final fix” that gives drivers peace of mind. Once the remedy software gets installed, the dealer will remove the 90 percent charge limitation and return the battery to full charging capabilities.

If you have a 2017 and above Chevy Bolt EV, call a nearby dealership and make your appointment today.

via: The Verge

