After months of leaks and rumors, Google accidentally announced the Pixel Buds A-Series on Twitter. In the post, Google says that Pixel Buds A-Series “have arrived,” and that they support one-tap fast pairing on Android. Google deleted the message 20 minutes after posting it.

At the time of writing, Pixel Buds A are not available on Google’s webstore. It seems that the message, which came from the official Android Twitter account, was a genuine mistake. Still, it shows that the Pixel Buds A look very similar to the standard Pixel Buds and support one-tap pairing on devices running Android 6 or newer.

The bottom of the Tweet shows that it was sent through the Sprinklr CXM marketing platform. It may have been an automated message intended for a different time—like tomorrow or sometime next month. We don’t know! But based on a recent marketing email from Google that mentions the unreleased device, we should expect a Pixel Buds A release in the near future.

Like Pixel A-series phones, the Pixel Buds A should cost less than the standard Pixel buds. Rumors suggest that the earbuds will come in multiple colors. While they support fast-pairing, they will probably cut out unnecessary features like gesture control in order to reduce costs.

This story is developing. We will update it if any new information comes out.