Hunter Fan Company Now Offers 15 Homekit-Enabled Ceiling Fans

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Aerodyne fan from Hunter Fan Company against green-to-yellow gradient background
Hunter Fan Company

Hunter Fan Company just announced that it is expanding its SIMPLEconnect collection to include 15 Wi-Fi enabled ceiling fans. All of the fans feature HomeKit support, allowing users to control them with Siri or Apple’s Home app on iOS.

“As we continue celebrating our 135th year in business, we are excited to release new products and updates to our existing products that cater to tech-savvy homeowners looking to add smart connectivity to their daily lives,” stated Hunter Fan Company CEO John Alexander. “Our team of engineers is constantly listening to customer feedback to innovate and design products with whisper-quiet motors and high-performance features that ensure maximum comfort.”

The company’s new Aerodyne fan is part of the SIMPLEconnect collection. It features Wi-Fi technology and the company’s SureSpeed Guarantee for creating 20% more airflow velocity than any other leading competitors. The 52-inch fan has an LED light and is available in either a Matte Silver or Matte Black finish for $179. You can purchase it, or any of the other SIMPLEconnect fans on Hunter’s site.

Hunter Fan Company is releasing a few other ceiling fans this year beyond the Aerodyne, including the Stylus, Symphony, Apache, Romulus, Advocate, and the Radeon in its store and at local home improvement stores. The SIMPLEconnect fans are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa as well.

Part of the Hunter Fan Company SIMPLEconnect Line
Aerodyne Ceiling Fan

Purchase the Aerodyne fan, part of the SIMPLEconnect ceiling fan line, now at Hunter.

Source: Hunter Fan Company

