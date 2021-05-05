All-Electric Bentley Coming in 2025 With a Little Help From Audi and VW

Tesla makes nice cars and all, but if you want a high-end luxury vehicle that’s fully electric, soon Bentley will have you covered. This week the automaker confirmed to Car Magazine that it’s going big on electric vehicles, with a full range coming in 2025.

According to the report, Bentley’s first full EV will be the beautiful Electro-luxe SUV, with cars and other models coming later. Its first hybrid electric vehicle was also an SUV, for the record, so this move makes sense.

Bentley, the British luxury automotive group, plans to work with Volkswagen and Audi for its electrification process. Stating that its first all-electric model will use VW Group’s new Artemis electric platform, which is also slated for a 2025 release.

Furthermore, the company said it plans to fully phase out internal combustion engines within the next 10 years. So, at least for now, the powerful W12 regular engine is safe.

We don’t know too many details about the Bentley Electro-luxe SUV, at least not yet, but expect more information in the future. It’ll certainly be powerful, elegant, gleam with luxury, and be fully electric. For now, the hybrid Bentley Flying Spur and Continental GT are still on the way shortly.