X
Popular Searches

Google Tries to Save Android Tablets With New Entertainment Space

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Android Tablet Entertainment Space
Google

Android tablets aren’t all that popular these days, and if we’re honest, they never were. However, Google is trying to change that with an all-new “Entertainment Space” for tablets. It looks a lot like Google TV.

When it comes to tablets, the iPad dominates the conversation, then Samsung’s Galaxy Tab comes in a very distant second place. So much, in fact, that even Google seems to have mostly forgotten that Android tablets exist. Even if more people are using tablets lately due to the pandemic.

And yes, while Google did launch “Kids Space last year, it wasn’t enough to get people interested in Android tablets. However, Google just unveiled a pretty nifty new user interface designed around consuming media that might help.

The new “Entertainment Space” is designed for multimedia with sections for Watch, Games, and Reading. With that first one, “Watch” being extremely similar in design to Google TV. Focusing on delivering movies, TV shows, and more directly to your bigger Android screen.

tablet entertainment space google tv
Google

Under the first row, Google has an entire section dedicated to other consumable apps on your device. Things like Hulu, Twitch, YouTube TV, and more. Honestly, it looks pretty nice and could really give the few Android tablet users left a big boost in enjoyment. Though there will also be an omission to the content here—Netflix won’t be a part of the Entertainment Space. It will show up as a recent app within the space, but Netflix content won’t be available. That’s a huge hole from a service that so many people subscribe to.

Unfortunately, in a very Google move, this isn’t available for all Android tablets. In fact, starting this month, Entertainment Space will appear on Walmart’s Onn tablets. Then, later this year, we can expect a global release for more Android tablets. Google mentioned a few by name, but Samsung wasn’t one of them.

According to Android Central’s Daniel Bader, the Entertainment Space will take place of Google Discover on the leftmost pane of the launcher on supported devices. This means the rollout will most likely be in a system update since it seems it will most likely be using restricted APIs to generate content.

via: Google Blog

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

DocSafe Document Bag with Lock,Fireproof 3-Layer File Storage Case with Water-Resistant Zipper,Document Safe Portable Travel Home Organizer Bag for Laptop,Files,Certificates,Gifts for Him,Black
987 people were interested in this!

Pacsafe Metrosafe LS450 25 Liter Anti Theft Laptop Backpack - with Padded 15" Laptop Sleeve, Adjustable Shoulder Straps, Patented Security Technology (Black)
935 people were interested in this!

KORIN ClickPack Minimalist Anti Theft Travel Backpacks TSA Smart Laptop Backpack 15.6 inch USB Charging Port
582 people were interested in this!

Oscaurt Laptop Backpack, Anti-theft Travel Backpack, Business School Bookbag with USB Charging Port for Men & Women Fit 15.6 Inches Laptop Grey
416 people were interested in this!

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, Digital Grams and Ounces for Weight Loss, Baking, Cooking, Keto and Meal Prep, Small, 304 Stainless Steel
366 people were interested in this!

SimpleHouseware Metal Desk Monitor Stand Riser with Organizer Drawer
271 people were interested in this!

ORIbox Universal Waterproof Pouch Phone Dry Bag Underwater Case for iPhone 12 11 Pro Max XS Max XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE 2020 12 mini Galaxy Pixel, Black(2 Packs)
267 people were interested in this!

KOPACK Slim Laptop Backpacks Anti Thief Business Computer Bag College School 15 15.6 inch Gray
241 people were interested in this!

KOPACK 17 inch Anti Theft Laptop Backpack Waterproof Travel Backpack Rain Cover/USB Business Scan Smart
168 people were interested in this!

Large Dual Monitor Stand for Computer Screens - Solid Bamboo Riser Supports The Heaviest Monitors, Printers, Laptops or TVs - Perfect Shelf Organizer for Office Desk Accessories & TV Stands (Brown)
155 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular