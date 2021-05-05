X
Own an Apple TV? Your AppleCare Coverage Just Got Extended to Three Years

top-down partial view of apple tv 4k
Customers who have purchased AppleCare for their AppleTV recently received an email from Apple stating that their coverage has now been extended from two years to three at no additional charge. This is only for the standard AppleCare plan.

The three-year coverage period for the Apple TV starts from the first day of the plan’s purchase. Coverage updates automatically on each customer’s account and users don’t have to do anything on their end to secure this additional year of protection. Previously, this plan covered two years of hardware service and technical support options, and excludes accidental damage.

Apple's email about apple tv applecare coverage extension
In the brief email, Apple doesn’t share any specific reason why it’s extending AppleCare coverage for the Apple TV, but it’s probably due to the transition to AppleCare+ for Apple TV. AppleCare+ was only announced for the Apple TV, just after the new Apple TV 4K was announced at Apple’s April ‘Spring Loaded’ event.

AppleCare coverage for the Apple TV starts at $29, and is a great way to protect your device and easily get it fixed in case of damage to its hardware or software components. If you’re planning on purchasing an Apple TV or other Apple device, we recommend signing up for the protection plan given what it offers.

via MacRumors

