This is No Trick: ‘Loki’ is Coming to Disney+ Two Days Early

Between Wandavision and The Mandalorian, Disney+ has trained us to set aside Fridays in the name of entertainment. But a recent announcement stated that new episodes of its upcoming show, Loki, will air two days early on a Wednesday.

The announcement came in video form and features Tom Hiddleston, who plays the show’s namesake character, saying “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.” So grab your pencils and save the show’s new premiere date—Wednesday, June 9.

The show marks another entry for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the iconic trickster and brother to Thor. In it, we’ll see Loki getting picked up by the Time Variance Authority just after he teleported away with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. The organization will try to make Loki go back and correct all the timelines he’s previously messed with so that reality is “broken” no longer.