Slap A Wallet on Your iPhone 12 with Otterbox’s New MagSafe Options

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
OtterBox

OtterBox has added two new additions to its line of MagSafe iPhone accessories. There’s the standalone OtterBox Wallet for MagSafe, for streamlined card and cash storage, and the Folio for MagSafe, which offers storage as well as screen protection.

The Wallet for MagSafe offers two ID slots and room to store cash and shields your cards from magnetic damage. It’ll work on all iPhone 12 devices, and can even attack through Otterbox’s MagSafe cases, like the Figura, Aneu, or Symmetry models. It’s made of soft-touch synthetic leather and looks more rugged than Apple’s leather wallet option, and its strong magnets will remain attached and aligned on the back of your iPhone.

The Folio for MagSafe is a wallet-style case made with the same synthetic leather as the Wallet for MagSafe. It features three card slots, along with space for cash, and wraps around your phone to keep your iPhone’s screen protected. The Folio stays closed when you’re not on your phone, thanks to the strong magnetic latch, and you can even use it in tandem with compatible OtterBox cases.

Both of OtterBox’s new designs have a simple all-black design that looks clean and stylish. Although they are both a bit pricey—that’s $39.95 for the wallet and $49.95 for the folio—they do cost less than Apple’s leather wallet so they’re a terrific alternative.

New iPhone 12 MagSafe Wallet
Buy Now

Otterbox Wallet for MagSafe

Otterbox’s new Wallet for MagSafe works with all new iPhone 12 versions, and offers streamlined card storage.

New iPhone 12 MagSafe Folio Wallet Case
Buy Now

Otterbox Folio for MagSafe

Store your cards and protect your iPhone 12 screen with Otterbox’s new Folio for MagSafe.

Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

