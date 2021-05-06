X
Popular Searches

Phyn’s New Smart Water Sensor Spots Leaks for Just $40

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A small black water sensor under a pipe.
Phyn

If you’re worried about potential water leaks, a smart water detector is a good solution. But you can usually expect to spend between $50 and $100 for a smart water sensor. Phyn’s new sensor goes an optional accessory route to reduce the price and starts at just $39.99.

Phyn’s smart water sensor won’t take up much room either. At 3.5 inches, it’s compact and sleek. It’s also battery powered, so you won’t have to worry about finding an outlet in that cranny you’re worried might have a leak. Phynn says its smart water sensor will last up to two years before you need to replace the battery.

When the sensor detects water, it will set off an audio alarm, shine an LED, and notify you through SMS messages and the connected Phyn app. And the sensor doesn’t just detect water. You can also customize it to detect freezing temperatures and potentially damaging high and low humidity levels and get notifications. You can even check on temperatures and humidity levels in real time.

A small water sensor next to a similar sized iPhone
Phyn

If you own a Phyn Plus, a smart water shut-off valve, it will connect to the Phynn water sensor. When the sensor detects liquid, it will shut off your home’s water to prevent damage. 

“At Phyn, we want to make it as simple as possible for people to protect their homes from the crippling effects and high cost of water damage,” said Ryan Kim, CEO of Phyn. “From the Phyn Plus, our professional whole-home monitoring system, to the DIY Phyn Smart Water Assistant, and the newly released Smart Water Sensor, our broad range of products makes it accessible for all homeowners to start taking proactive measures to secure their homes.”

The opening $39.99 price does call for some compromise. Similar sensors, like the Flo by Moen water sensor, start at $49.99 and include a sensor cable to extend water detection into hard-to-reach corners. Phyn’s water sensor doesn’t include the cable. You’ll have to buy an extension node separately for $9.99. But if you don’t need it, you can save money. And if you do, it’s still a great option for anyone that owns a Phyn Plus. 

And if you need to reach even more remote locations, Phyn also offers a longer sensor cable that can extend the node even farther. You can buy the Phyn smart water sensor from the company’s site today.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Pacsafe Metrosafe LS450 25 Liter Anti Theft Laptop Backpack - with Padded 15" Laptop Sleeve, Adjustable Shoulder Straps, Patented Security Technology (Black)
1089 people were interested in this!

KORIN ClickPack Minimalist Anti Theft Travel Backpacks TSA Smart Laptop Backpack 15.6 inch USB Charging Port
656 people were interested in this!

Oscaurt Laptop Backpack, Anti-theft Travel Backpack, Business School Bookbag with USB Charging Port for Men & Women Fit 15.6 Inches Laptop Grey
477 people were interested in this!

DocSafe Document Bag with Lock,Fireproof 3-Layer File Storage Case with Water-Resistant Zipper,Document Safe Portable Travel Home Organizer Bag for Laptop,Files,Certificates,Gifts for Him,Black
444 people were interested in this!

ORIbox Universal Waterproof Pouch Phone Dry Bag Underwater Case for iPhone 12 11 Pro Max XS Max XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE 2020 12 mini Galaxy Pixel, Black(2 Packs)
401 people were interested in this!

Broom and Dustpan/Dust Pan and Broom Combo Set with Long Handle for Upright Sweep Lobby Office House Kitchen Industry Floor Sweeping 40.5" - 54" Overall Height
394 people were interested in this!

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, Digital Grams and Ounces for Weight Loss, Baking, Cooking, Keto and Meal Prep, Small, 304 Stainless Steel
374 people were interested in this!

KOPACK Slim Laptop Backpacks Anti Thief Business Computer Bag College School 15 15.6 inch Gray
284 people were interested in this!

KOPACK 17 inch Anti Theft Laptop Backpack Waterproof Travel Backpack Rain Cover/USB Business Scan Smart
194 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
171 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular