Phyn’s New Smart Water Sensor Spots Leaks for Just $40

If you’re worried about potential water leaks, a smart water detector is a good solution. But you can usually expect to spend between $50 and $100 for a smart water sensor. Phyn’s new sensor goes an optional accessory route to reduce the price and starts at just $39.99.

Phyn’s smart water sensor won’t take up much room either. At 3.5 inches, it’s compact and sleek. It’s also battery powered, so you won’t have to worry about finding an outlet in that cranny you’re worried might have a leak. Phynn says its smart water sensor will last up to two years before you need to replace the battery.

When the sensor detects water, it will set off an audio alarm, shine an LED, and notify you through SMS messages and the connected Phyn app. And the sensor doesn’t just detect water. You can also customize it to detect freezing temperatures and potentially damaging high and low humidity levels and get notifications. You can even check on temperatures and humidity levels in real time.

If you own a Phyn Plus, a smart water shut-off valve, it will connect to the Phynn water sensor. When the sensor detects liquid, it will shut off your home’s water to prevent damage.

“At Phyn, we want to make it as simple as possible for people to protect their homes from the crippling effects and high cost of water damage,” said Ryan Kim, CEO of Phyn. “From the Phyn Plus, our professional whole-home monitoring system, to the DIY Phyn Smart Water Assistant, and the newly released Smart Water Sensor, our broad range of products makes it accessible for all homeowners to start taking proactive measures to secure their homes.”

The opening $39.99 price does call for some compromise. Similar sensors, like the Flo by Moen water sensor, start at $49.99 and include a sensor cable to extend water detection into hard-to-reach corners. Phyn’s water sensor doesn’t include the cable. You’ll have to buy an extension node separately for $9.99. But if you don’t need it, you can save money. And if you do, it’s still a great option for anyone that owns a Phyn Plus.

And if you need to reach even more remote locations, Phyn also offers a longer sensor cable that can extend the node even farther. You can buy the Phyn smart water sensor from the company’s site today.