We Were Gonna Tell You About Hisense’s New TVs, but This Video is So Much Better

There’s nothing more boring than a TV company’s press materials. But Hisense managed to make an entertaining 30-minute launch video for its new ULED-Series TVs, hosted by the surprisingly-tall-comedian Joel McHale (he’s 6’4″). I’ll summarize the fancy new TVs here, but if you have the time, you should probably just watch the video.

Hisense’s new ULED TVs display an image that’s sharper and more colorful than regular LED. They come in 4K or 8K resolutions and, depending on which model you buy, offer enhanced features for gaming and sports. The flagship device in this lineup, called the Hisense U9DG, also debuts the company’s new dual-cell technology for incredibly bright, high-contrast images.

With 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR, the new U6G TV is the cheapest in Hisense’s ULED lineup. It’s available now starting at $500 for a 50-inch model. Unfortunately, the $750 gamer-focused U7G, the $950 “great for everything” U8G, and the $3,500 dual-cell U9DG aren’t available just yet. They’ll launch in the coming months.

Along with its new ULED TVs, Hisense debuted a new 120 L5F short-throw laser projector. It comes with a 120-inch screen and projects 4K HDR images. The projector also handles on-screen motion better than LED or OLED thanks to Digital Micro mirror Device technology. The 120 L5F is now available for $5,000.

