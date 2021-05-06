X
Popular Searches

Google Play Store to Require Privacy Info Section, Like Apple App Store

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Google Play Store application icon on Samsung smartphone
BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock.com

Following Apple’s lead, Google will also start requiring apps to disclose their privacy and security practices in its Play Store. Google is also requiring its own apps to share this information so users will know what data is being collected about them.

The initiative will start sometime in 2022, and will see a new safety section added to each app’s Play Store listing. It is designed to “help people understand the data an app collects or shares, if that data is secured, and additional details that impact privacy and security. Just like Apple’s privacy nutrition labels, the safety section will list out exactly what data an app will have access to on your device once it’s downloaded. This can include your contacts, location, and/or bits of your personal information, such as an email address.

Google wants app developers to provide additional information in context to explain how their app uses the collected data and how it impacts that app’s overall functionality. Developers should also disclose whether any of this data is encrypted, whether users can opt out of any data sharing, and whether or not it is adhering to Google’s policies for apps aimed at kids. Google also plans to note whether a third party has verified all of the information listed in the safety section.

Google's implementation timeline for safety section
Google

By waiting until next year to start enforcing this policy, Google is hoping it’ll give developers enough time to implement the changes on their end. According to a new timeline Google shared, developers can start posting their privacy information in the Google Play Console starting in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Users will start seeing safety section information early 2022. Google’s deadline for every app to add this information is by the second quarter of 2022, and apps that fail to comply by that time will be subject to policy enforcement. Developers that misrepresent data will be required to correct their information.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Pacsafe Metrosafe LS450 25 Liter Anti Theft Laptop Backpack - with Padded 15" Laptop Sleeve, Adjustable Shoulder Straps, Patented Security Technology (Black)
1111 people were interested in this!

KORIN ClickPack Minimalist Anti Theft Travel Backpacks TSA Smart Laptop Backpack 15.6 inch USB Charging Port
670 people were interested in this!

Broom and Dustpan/Dust Pan and Broom Combo Set with Long Handle for Upright Sweep Lobby Office House Kitchen Industry Floor Sweeping 40.5" - 54" Overall Height
519 people were interested in this!

Oscaurt Laptop Backpack, Anti-theft Travel Backpack, Business School Bookbag with USB Charging Port for Men & Women Fit 15.6 Inches Laptop Grey
484 people were interested in this!

ORIbox Universal Waterproof Pouch Phone Dry Bag Underwater Case for iPhone 12 11 Pro Max XS Max XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE 2020 12 mini Galaxy Pixel, Black(2 Packs)
414 people were interested in this!

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, Digital Grams and Ounces for Weight Loss, Baking, Cooking, Keto and Meal Prep, Small, 304 Stainless Steel
376 people were interested in this!

KOPACK Slim Laptop Backpacks Anti Thief Business Computer Bag College School 15 15.6 inch Gray
293 people were interested in this!

DocSafe Document Bag with Lock,Fireproof 3-Layer File Storage Case with Water-Resistant Zipper,Document Safe Portable Travel Home Organizer Bag for Laptop,Files,Certificates,Gifts for Him,Black
254 people were interested in this!

KOPACK 17 inch Anti Theft Laptop Backpack Waterproof Travel Backpack Rain Cover/USB Business Scan Smart
195 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
173 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular