Google’s New Pixel 3 Phones Will Be Up For Pre-Order On October 9th

We’ve been patiently waiting for Google to announce its next series of Pixel-branded Android phones. And if you’re ready to pull the trigger on a purchase right after the launch event next Tuesday, you won’t have to wait any longer.

According to a marketing email sent to Pixel customers and reported on by 9to5Google, the new Pixel phones will be available for pre-order immediately following the announcement on October 9th. That’s fairly typical for new phone launches, and Google’s gotten pretty good at this over the years. Customers should look to the official Google web store for purchases, though the phones may also be available from other retailers and carriers. The upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones have been extensively leaked for months.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when the devices themselves will be shipped out or available for direct sale. Typically the period between announcement and retail launch is somewhere between immediate and one month, with about two weeks being the average. The email text, “Preorders start immediately after the event,” indicates that at least some gap between the announcement and wide availability will exist. And of course, customers outside the US market may have to wait even longer for the American company to distribute its newest hardware.

In addition to new phones packing Android Pie software, larger screens (one with a controversial “notch” design), and refreshed internals, we’re also expecting Google to announce a new entry in its Pixelbook ChromeOS laptop line. Rumors and leaks of a Surface-like detachable tablet and a dual-boot option for Windows users have also been making the rounds, along with new versions of the Chromecast streaming gadget and more Assistant devices.

The hardware reveal is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 A.M. Eastern, with a livestream video on YouTube. We’ll bring you coverage of all the new announcements here on Review Geek.

Source: 9to5Google