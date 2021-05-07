Netflix Could Launch “N-Plus” Community for Fans of Its Originals

Netflix wants to build a fandom around its original content, and “N-Plus” might be the answer. In an email sent to select users, the streaming giant shared its idea for the N-Plus “online space,” where people can listen to podcasts, build playlists of their favorite shows, and provide feedback for new Originals during pre-production.

First reported by Protocol, Netflix describes N-Plus as a “future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows you love and anything related to them.” Basically, it’s a proposed website for Netflix fans featuring Talking Dead-style podcasts, behind-the-scenes content, and social media features.

One of the proposed N-Plus features in this survey are playlists, which are similar to watchlists on IMDb. N-Plus users could make playlists of their favorite shows to share with friends (or their social media followers). People who aren’t subscribed to Netflix can watch trailers for the shows in these playlists, which may encourage them to join the service.

Playlists may also extend to Netflix Originals soundtracks, which are quite popular! N-Plus users may have the option to listen to their favorite Netflix soundtracks and devise sharable playlists for their friends.

Of course, Netflix is no stranger to fandoms. The company regularly shares behind-the-scenes footage and interviews on YouTube and uses Twitter accounts like Netflix Geeked to build fan communities. Netflix has also spent oodles of money building an anime library with unique shows like Yasuke, forcing itself into the view of Earth’s most reliable customers—rabid anime fans.

While N-Plus may sound a bit unnecessary (and may never happen), it could also become an essential part of the Netflix brand. Netflix only started developing original content in 2013, and while it has several hit shows, there’s no telling how long its IP will make money. Building a strong fandom could help shows like Stranger Things and Bojack Horseman generate profit for decades to come, much like Star Wars and other long-lasting IPs.