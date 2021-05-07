X
Popular Searches

Microsoft Shutters Windows 10X, at Least For Now

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Microsoft Windows, Windows 10X
Microsoft

After nearly two years of development, it sounds like Microsoft will delay the launch of Windows 10X or never release it at all. Announced back in 2019 as an operating system for dual-screen and portable devices, it’s seen several delays, and it’s now on the brink of disappearing altogether.

According to a report by Petri, Microsoft will not be shipping Windows 10X this year, and the entire project is being put on the backburner until further notice. In the fast-paced technology world, that’s a death sentence.

What is Windows 10X? A simpler version of Windows 10 built from the ground up for dual-screen devices like the exciting Surface Duo. Then, later turned into an OS for single-screen devices and potentially Microsoft’s answer to Google’s Chrome OS and Chromebooks. Unfortunately, that plan isn’t working out.

Despite Windows 10X’s apparent shuttering, Microsoft is expected to reveal a “new Windows” later this year. Codenamed “Sun Valley,” it is said to have a refreshed UI, all-new icons, and much more to keep up with the times. Expect more details from Microsoft themselves shortly.

via: Petri

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Pacsafe Metrosafe LS450 25 Liter Anti Theft Laptop Backpack - with Padded 15" Laptop Sleeve, Adjustable Shoulder Straps, Patented Security Technology (Black)
887 people were interested in this!

Broom and Dustpan/Dust Pan and Broom Combo Set with Long Handle for Upright Sweep Lobby Office House Kitchen Industry Floor Sweeping 40.5" - 54" Overall Height
644 people were interested in this!

KORIN ClickPack Minimalist Anti Theft Travel Backpacks TSA Smart Laptop Backpack 15.6 inch USB Charging Port
548 people were interested in this!

ORIbox Universal Waterproof Pouch Phone Dry Bag Underwater Case for iPhone 12 11 Pro Max XS Max XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE 2020 12 mini Galaxy Pixel, Black(2 Packs)
428 people were interested in this!

Oscaurt Laptop Backpack, Anti-theft Travel Backpack, Business School Bookbag with USB Charging Port for Men & Women Fit 15.6 Inches Laptop Grey
396 people were interested in this!

Milk Frother, Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Steamer with Hot &Cold Milk Functionality, Automatic Foam Maker For Coffee, Hot Chocolates, Latte, Cappuccino, Electric Milk Warmer, Silent Operation, 120V
293 people were interested in this!

KOPACK Slim Laptop Backpacks Anti Thief Business Computer Bag College School 15 15.6 inch Gray
248 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
179 people were interested in this!

KOPACK 17 inch Anti Theft Laptop Backpack Waterproof Travel Backpack Rain Cover/USB Business Scan Smart
159 people were interested in this!

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, Digital Grams and Ounces for Weight Loss, Baking, Cooking, Keto and Meal Prep, Small, 304 Stainless Steel
157 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular