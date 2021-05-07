Microsoft Shutters Windows 10X, at Least For Now

After nearly two years of development, it sounds like Microsoft will delay the launch of Windows 10X or never release it at all. Announced back in 2019 as an operating system for dual-screen and portable devices, it’s seen several delays, and it’s now on the brink of disappearing altogether.

According to a report by Petri, Microsoft will not be shipping Windows 10X this year, and the entire project is being put on the backburner until further notice. In the fast-paced technology world, that’s a death sentence.

What is Windows 10X? A simpler version of Windows 10 built from the ground up for dual-screen devices like the exciting Surface Duo. Then, later turned into an OS for single-screen devices and potentially Microsoft’s answer to Google’s Chrome OS and Chromebooks. Unfortunately, that plan isn’t working out.

Despite Windows 10X’s apparent shuttering, Microsoft is expected to reveal a “new Windows” later this year. Codenamed “Sun Valley,” it is said to have a refreshed UI, all-new icons, and much more to keep up with the times. Expect more details from Microsoft themselves shortly.