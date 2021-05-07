X
Popular Searches

HP’s Newest All-in-One PC is a Work from Home Powerhouse

Cameron Summerson @summerson
| 1 min read
the HP EliteDesk 800 G8 on a white background
HP

I’m not usually sold on the utility of most all-in-one (or AiO as they’re commonly called) desktops, but HP’s new EliteOne 800 G8 has me doing a double take. This thing is packed with loads of great video chat-driven features, including AI-based noise reduction and an auto-adjusting webcam.

The first question you probably have is “so, uh, what is AI noise reduction?” That’s a great question—and it’s exactly what you think it is. It filters out background noise, unwanted talking, etc. The system uses AI to detect and remove over 350 million types of unwanted sounds, which is honestly pretty impressive. No need for a dedicated mic with this bad boy.

It also uses HP’s Dynamic Audio feature to further tune out background noise and automatically adjust your outgoing audio level as you move closer and further from the mic. You know, so you’re not VERY LOUD one minute and very quiet the next. No one likes that.

But those are just a couple of the many webcam tricks up the 800 G8’s sleeve. The webcam itself is a pop-up camera, so when you’re not using it, it stays nestled deep within the confines of the PC’s body. That’s such a clean and elegant solution.

A top-down view of the EliteDesk 800 G8 on a wooden desktop
HP

When you do need it, however, it’s packed with some pretty impressive specs. To start, it uses dual 5MP cameras. It also has an IR camera, a time-of-flight sensor, and an ultra-wide field of view. All of this combined offers superb head tracking and cropping, so you’re always in the center of the frame. Automatic scene detection is also along for the ride here. Basically, this will detect the lighting in the scene and adjust the camera accordingly.

Of course, this thing still has to be a computer, too—not just a dedicated video chat machine. As expected, you get the latest specs here: Intel 11th gen processor options (up to Core i9), up to 64GB of RAM, and as much as 2TB of storage. There’s no option for discreet graphics here, so those looking to do serious video editing work or gaming will have to look elsewhere. There will be options for two display sizes—23.8 or 27 inches, both available with a 2560×1440 resolution. There also seems to be an option for a 1080p version of the 23.8-inch model.

The bad news? There’s no word on pricing at this point. Despite that, HP says it will start selling the EliteOne 800 G8 later this month.

Source: HP via SlashGear

READ NEXT
Cameron Summerson Cameron Summerson
Cameron Summerson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and serves as an Editorial Advisor for How-to Geek and LifeSavvy. He’s been covering technology for nearly a decade and has written over 4,000 articles and hundreds of product reviews in that time. He’s been published in print magazines and quoted as a smartphone expert in the New York Times. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Pacsafe Metrosafe LS450 25 Liter Anti Theft Laptop Backpack - with Padded 15" Laptop Sleeve, Adjustable Shoulder Straps, Patented Security Technology (Black)
887 people were interested in this!

Broom and Dustpan/Dust Pan and Broom Combo Set with Long Handle for Upright Sweep Lobby Office House Kitchen Industry Floor Sweeping 40.5" - 54" Overall Height
644 people were interested in this!

KORIN ClickPack Minimalist Anti Theft Travel Backpacks TSA Smart Laptop Backpack 15.6 inch USB Charging Port
548 people were interested in this!

ORIbox Universal Waterproof Pouch Phone Dry Bag Underwater Case for iPhone 12 11 Pro Max XS Max XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE 2020 12 mini Galaxy Pixel, Black(2 Packs)
428 people were interested in this!

Oscaurt Laptop Backpack, Anti-theft Travel Backpack, Business School Bookbag with USB Charging Port for Men & Women Fit 15.6 Inches Laptop Grey
396 people were interested in this!

Milk Frother, Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Steamer with Hot &Cold Milk Functionality, Automatic Foam Maker For Coffee, Hot Chocolates, Latte, Cappuccino, Electric Milk Warmer, Silent Operation, 120V
293 people were interested in this!

KOPACK Slim Laptop Backpacks Anti Thief Business Computer Bag College School 15 15.6 inch Gray
248 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
179 people were interested in this!

KOPACK 17 inch Anti Theft Laptop Backpack Waterproof Travel Backpack Rain Cover/USB Business Scan Smart
159 people were interested in this!

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, Digital Grams and Ounces for Weight Loss, Baking, Cooking, Keto and Meal Prep, Small, 304 Stainless Steel
157 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular