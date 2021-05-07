HP’s Newest All-in-One PC is a Work from Home Powerhouse

I’m not usually sold on the utility of most all-in-one (or AiO as they’re commonly called) desktops, but HP’s new EliteOne 800 G8 has me doing a double take. This thing is packed with loads of great video chat-driven features, including AI-based noise reduction and an auto-adjusting webcam.

The first question you probably have is “so, uh, what is AI noise reduction?” That’s a great question—and it’s exactly what you think it is. It filters out background noise, unwanted talking, etc. The system uses AI to detect and remove over 350 million types of unwanted sounds, which is honestly pretty impressive. No need for a dedicated mic with this bad boy.

It also uses HP’s Dynamic Audio feature to further tune out background noise and automatically adjust your outgoing audio level as you move closer and further from the mic. You know, so you’re not VERY LOUD one minute and very quiet the next. No one likes that.

But those are just a couple of the many webcam tricks up the 800 G8’s sleeve. The webcam itself is a pop-up camera, so when you’re not using it, it stays nestled deep within the confines of the PC’s body. That’s such a clean and elegant solution.

When you do need it, however, it’s packed with some pretty impressive specs. To start, it uses dual 5MP cameras. It also has an IR camera, a time-of-flight sensor, and an ultra-wide field of view. All of this combined offers superb head tracking and cropping, so you’re always in the center of the frame. Automatic scene detection is also along for the ride here. Basically, this will detect the lighting in the scene and adjust the camera accordingly.

Of course, this thing still has to be a computer, too—not just a dedicated video chat machine. As expected, you get the latest specs here: Intel 11th gen processor options (up to Core i9), up to 64GB of RAM, and as much as 2TB of storage. There’s no option for discreet graphics here, so those looking to do serious video editing work or gaming will have to look elsewhere. There will be options for two display sizes—23.8 or 27 inches, both available with a 2560×1440 resolution. There also seems to be an option for a 1080p version of the 23.8-inch model.

The bad news? There’s no word on pricing at this point. Despite that, HP says it will start selling the EliteOne 800 G8 later this month.