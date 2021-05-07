X
NBC is Bringing Tokyo Olympic Game Coverage to Twitch

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
The Olympic symbol monument and New National Stadium for Tokyo Olympic Games
Sayuri Inoue/Shutterstock.com

Despite an initial delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo this summer. And while you’ll still be able to enjoy game coverage on NBC platforms, NBC is offering you another viewing option: Twitch.

The upcoming NBC Olympics Twitch channel will feature daily highlights of the games, athlete interviews, and even Olympics-themed gaming competitions. It won’t stream the Opening Ceremony or full events, however, but between the highlights, interviews, and other bits of coverage, the companion channel will be the perfect way to keep tabs on everything that’s happening each day.

The channel will also play host to all kinds of interactive features like polls and Q&A sessions. For example, in the week leading up to the start of the Games, viewers will be able to work together to keep the (virtual) Olympic Torch lit by collecting virtual items and staying active in chat. There will also be a virtual cauldron viewers can light on the day of the Opening Ceremony along with a pre-show before.

via Geeky Gadgets

 

