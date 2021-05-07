New iFixit Video Shows How to Drill a Keyring Hole in Your AirTag

Are AirTags just an excuse to sell $30 keychains? Unlike Tile trackers, Apple’s new AirTags don’t have built-in keyring holes. But a new iFixit video shows how to safely drill a hole through your AirTag, eliminating the need for costly accessories.

The new video builds on iFixit’s AirTag teardown, providing step-by-step instructions for those who want to drill a hole through their AirTag. Doing so is easy, so long as you have an electric drill, a small drill bit, and something to hold your AirTag in place, such as a clamp or vise grip.

Despite the AirTag’s compact build, some areas of its outer rim are hollow. You can drill through these spaces without hitting the AirTag’s logic board or antennas. iFixit suggests aiming for a point near one of the AirTag’s battery clips, which you can see in the above video.

Drilling a hole in your AirTag is a cheap and easy way to avoid buying accessories from Apple or Belkin, but it will void your manufacturer’s warranty. It could also expose your AirTag to dust and water. Unless you’re a daredevil, it may be better to buy a cheap AirTag holder or create your own AirTag holder using a paracord or duct tape.