A New Pilot Program Will Bring Tesla Model Y Taxis to NYC

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Tesla yellow taxi on the streets of NYC
Ido Simantov

Tesla’s Model 3 cabs are already on the streets of New York City, and now, thanks to Gravity Inc.’s new pilot program, Tesla’s Model Y vehicles will be joining them to help introduce more battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) to the taxi industry.

Gravity, a private transportation company focusing on future innovations for the betterment of passenger experiences, has been working with The NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) and various state agencies and corporations to get the pilot program approved. In a press release, Gravity noted that currently, all BEVs that can go 0-to-60 in under 4.4 seconds are eligible to be a part of the program. This means the long-range Tesla Model Y is eligible, and the TLC unanimously approved a one-year pilot program for it.

Gravity EVs
Gravity

Gravity’s push for the Model Y over other models is due to its spacious interior cabin that will comfortably fit a larger variety of users. Additionally, the Model Y has a load of innovative tech features that make the experience better for drivers and passengers alike, such as 22-inch interactive screens, Wi-Fi, driver monitoring and correcting AI, and night-vision 360-degree cameras around the vehicle. Plus, with its long-range capacity, the Model Y can run multiple shifts throughout the city on a single charge. 

“By reimagining the legacy of the iconic yellow taxi, Gravity is bringing a new value to travel that the City needs,” stated Gravity Advisor and Regulatory Counsel Matt Daus. “We wholeheartedly applaud the TLC and the commissioner for their forward-looking BEV pilot and look forward to being a big part of it.”

With its long-range capacity, fleet of tech features, and support for both street hailing and on-demand booking at current yellow cab prices, the Tesla Model Y makes for a smart addition to New York City’s taxi industry. Once it launches this pilot program, Gravity hopes to bring it to other dense urban areas.

Source: Gravity Inc. via Teslarati

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek.

