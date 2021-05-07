Google Bypasses Roku’s YouTube TV Ban by Moving It to the Main YouTube App

Just a week after Roku removed YouTube TV from its app store, Google is now using the basic YouTube app to host YouTube TV’s services. Google discussed the Trojan Horse maneuver in a blog post, and hinted that it may give free streaming sticks to customers if negotiations with Roku break down.

If you downloaded YouTube TV on your Roku before April 30th, then you can still use the YouTube TV app normally. But if you’re a new YouTube TV customer with a Roku, then you have to use Google’s new workaround. Open the standard YouTube app and press the “Go to YouTube TV” button in the sidebar. You should be redirected to the full YouTube TV interface.

The dispute between Google and Roku is confusing, but it seems to revolve around Google’s insistence on AV1 codec support for streaming devices. Google wants future Roku devices to support the fast and efficient AV1 codec for YouTube, a requirement that could increase the price of Roku products.

Google says that negotiations with Roku are ongoing, but to be honest, it looks like the company is preparing for the worst. According to its blog post, Google is “in discussions with other partners to secure free streaming devices in case YouTube TV members face any access issues on Roku,” a dramatic and expensive move.

It’s hard to tell what will happen next. Roku tried using YouTube TV access as a bargaining chip, but Google found a workaround. Unless the companies come to an agreement, Roku might be forced to follow Google’s request for AV1 codec support. Or, you know, Roku will just say “screw it” and ban YouTube from its platform entirely.