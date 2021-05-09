X
Popular Searches

This 3D Printer Uses Sawdust to Make Real Wood Stuff

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
desktop metal 3d printed wood
Desktop Metal

This week, a company named Desktop Metal announced its all-new 3D printers that use wood waste and sawdust for 3D printing, and it looks awesome. Yes, imagine using wood with your 3D printer to create all sorts of stuff.

The brand, Forust, looks to save trees by using wood waste to create sustainable wood products. Everything from home goods, furniture, and anything else that looks good with wood grains.

According to Desktop Metal, the technology utilizes sawdust and lignin, byproducts from the wood and paper industries, and turns them into beautiful products. However, many wood-printed items look more like MDF (medium-density fiberboard) or plywood than actual things crafted from real wood after looking through the website. Still, it’s a neat approach to 3D printing while also being easier on the planet.

Forust 3D printed wood
Desktop Metal, Forust

Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop said, “There are many applications where polymers and plastics are used today where you can now cost-effectively replace with sustainably manufactured wood parts—luxurious high-end components in interiors, consumer electronics, instruments, aviation, boats, home goods, and eventually in flooring and exterior roofing applications.”

Forust is repurposing and upcycling wood with 3D printing technology. It can create all sorts of products from existing wood, rather than cutting down trees. As of now, it looks like the website already has items including bowls, flower pots, car shift knobs, and random home products or furniture. Moving forward, the company wants to build anything and everything from upcycled wood.

via Gizmodo 

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Milk Frother, Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Steamer with Hot &Cold Milk Functionality, Automatic Foam Maker For Coffee, Hot Chocolates, Latte, Cappuccino, Electric Milk Warmer, Silent Operation, 120V
554 people were interested in this!

Broom and Dustpan/Dust Pan and Broom Combo Set with Long Handle for Upright Sweep Lobby Office House Kitchen Industry Floor Sweeping 40.5" - 54" Overall Height
221 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
102 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
81 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
76 people were interested in this!

Pacsafe Metrosafe LS450 25 Liter Anti Theft Laptop Backpack - with Padded 15" Laptop Sleeve, Adjustable Shoulder Straps, Patented Security Technology (Black)
68 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
58 people were interested in this!

FILCO Majestouch Convertible 2 (Cherry MX Black) Keyboard
50 people were interested in this!

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags. 80% More Storage! Hand-Pump for Travel! Double-Zip Seal and Triple Seal Turbo-Valve for Max Space Saving! (Jumbo 2 Pack)
48 people were interested in this!

ECHTPower Wireless Controller for Nintendo Joycon Switch, Macro Button/Turbo/Vibration/Motion Functions, L/R Switch Controller Joypad, Nintendo Switch Controllers for Joy Con (Purple and Yellow)
48 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular