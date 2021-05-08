“Can I Binge?” Tells You How Long It’ll Take to Rush through a TV Show

Trying to watch all of Stranger Things before season 4 comes out? A new website called Can I Binge calculates how hard you need to binge a show in order to complete it in a day, week, month, or year. I don’t know how we survived for so long without this.

Developed by Brian Yung, Can I Binge pulls episode data from IMDb to figure out how hard you need to binge a show. The website automatically pulls up shows when you start typing, and gives you the option to set your binge goal to any number of days that you like.

Some shows, like The Simpsons and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, simply cannot be binged in one week. When a binge goal is unreachable, the Can I Binge website says things like “nope, you’d need to watch non-stop for at least 7 days.”

Can I Binge is nominated for two Webby Awards, and you can vote for the website if you want to. While you’re doing that, I need to buy some supplies for my 4-day Bob’s Burgers binge.