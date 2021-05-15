The 8 Best Small TVs (up to 32 inches)

Although everyone seems to be after larger TVs for their living rooms, small TVs are still in demand too. Small TVs are perfect for guest rooms, home offices, kitchens, bathrooms, and more. A small TV can still deliver great media content and be a medium for games while also fitting into the smallest of spaces.

What to Look for in a Small TV:

Buying a new TV is a big purchase, even if it’s a small TV. But with technical jargon and seemingly random numbers, it can be hard to navigate a product description for a TV. So, here’s exactly what you should be looking for when making your purchase:

How You’ll Use It: Consider how you’ll be using your new small TV. If you’re going to use it casually, as a guest room TV meant for just streaming media, you won’t need to prioritize ports and the refresh rate. If you’ll be using your new TV for gaming, however, ports and refresh rate are something you’ll want to consider.

Size : Make sure you measure your space before purchasing a TV to make sure it'll fit. For most people, a 32-inch TV with any sort of base will work well in a small area. But there are 24 inch, 22 inch, and even smaller options if you need something more compact for your space.

Resolution: Most smaller TVs under 40 inches won't have 4K resolution capability. There's one TV on this list from Samsung that offers 4K resolution if this is something important, but it's very rare to see a small TV with 4K res. For most small TVs, the debate will be between 720p and 1080p, or HD versus Full HD resolution. For the small price difference, it's worth investing in 1080p resolution TVs. But 720p can perform just fine if all you want to do is stream media casually (and it'll save a little bit of money).

Ports: Depending on how you plan on using your small TV, you'll need to pay attention to which available ports there are. If you only plan to use the TV very basically, you'll probably be fine with just one HDMI port and maybe a port for cable. If you plan on hooking up a gaming console, a streaming device, or using it as a monitor, you'll want to maximize your HDMI connectivity. A lot of small TVs also feature an Ethernet port, which is great for getting maximum speeds if you're able to connect it.

Refresh Rate: Most smaller TVs will likely have a 60Hz refresh rate, like all of the options on this list. If you want a TV with a higher refresh rate, you'll likely have to make room for a larger size TV. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the picture will look. If this is important to you for gaming or smoother media streaming, consider purchasing a larger TV with a higher refresh rate.

Best Overall: Samsung 32-inch LED Smart 1080p TV

If you’re looking for a 32 inch TV for a guest room or a small office space, this gem from Samsung will be a perfect fit for you. Samsung is a highly reputable tech brand and its products are built to last.

This 32 inch TV has a 1080p resolution and LED display tech with Micro Dimming Pro, which helps your TV display deeper blacks and purer whites. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, which should be plenty fast for most people. And there are a ton of available port connections, including two HDMI inputs, a spot for satellite or cable input, a USB port, an Ethernet port, and more.

Plus, this smart TV runs on the Tizen OS from Samsung. So you won’t need to hook up a streaming device to have access to Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, and a lot of other streaming services. Instead, you’ll be able to download the apps and log into your streaming service accounts directly from the TV itself. It’s worth mentioning that not all TV operating systems support every single streaming service app, so make sure your favorite service is available prior to making your purchase.

With the stand, this smart Samsung TV is 28.9 inches wide, 18.2 inches high, and 6.4 inches deep. So for most dresser areas in guest bedrooms or home offices, this will be the perfect size.

Another Great Option: TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

This TCL 32-inch TV is another great option that will work for a lot of people, especially those who want a TV with Roku already installed. It has a 1080p resolution, LED display technology, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Then, you’re covered with a ton of ports, too. There are three HDMI ports, one USB port, a headphone jack, an optical audio output, and more.

And as mentioned before, this is a Roku smart TV. So, you’ll have immediate access to over 5,000 streaming channels through Roku TV. You will need to have paid subscriptions, of course, to streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, etc. but there are free streaming apps you can check out too.

This smart TV will also work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to make things even easier for you. You can use a virtual helper to search for a movie or TV show, launch an app, switch HDMI inputs, and more all using voice controls.

For your space planning reference, this TV is 28.8 inches wide, 19.1 inches tall, and 7.1 inches deep.

Best Budget: LG 22-inch 1080p IPS LED TV

If you need a super basic TV or you’re looking to save a bit of money, this 22-inch 2017 model from LG is perfect for you. Although it is an older model, you’ll still get 1080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and LED backlighting for sharper, richer colors. And with a 20-inch length and 14.1-inch width, it’ll fit perfectly in small spaces.

There’s only one HDMI port, which is totally fine if you only intend to attach one streaming device to it and that’s it. This LG TV is not a smart TV, so you will have to purchase a streaming device, like a Roku or Chromecast, if you want to use streaming services. Then, there’s also one antenna/cable input as well.

Or, if you want to save even more money, you could go with LG’s 24-inch 720p version. You’ll sacrifice resolution, but get a slightly larger display for a cheaper price.

Best Premium: Samsung 32-inch Frame QLED LS03 Series

If you have the money to splurge on a great 32 inch TV, The Frame TV from Samsung is a top-tier, beautiful pick. You can buy just the TV or you can bundle it with one of the custom colored frames, including beige, black, brown, or white. Samsung’s Frame TV looks just like a framed piece of art on your wall until you’re ready to use it as a TV.

If you want to put it on a stand, you have that option, but it really shines best as a gorgeous piece of art on your wall. You can even activate a motion sensor that makes your TV display your art pieces whenever you walk into the room. And you have control over which art pieces show on the TV, either by buying individual pieces of art or subscribing to a large art library.

Plus, with Samsung’s Frame TV, you’ll get QLED display tech instead of traditional LED tech for small TVs. QLED tech involves a quantum dot layer that basically gives you a larger range of colors. Another bonus is that Alexa is already built-in, so it’s ready to go and help you open apps, change the channel, play music, and otherwise make your life easier.

The refresh rate for The Frame TV is 30Hz, so this TV won’t be the best for gaming, but it will be great for streaming media. And for space planning purposes, the TV without the stand is 28.5 inches wide, 16.5 inches tall, and 1 inch deep. If you decide to go the stand route, it’ll be 28.5 inches wide, 17.8 inches tall, and 5.6 inches deep.

Best Compact: SuperSonic 24-inch LED Widescreen HD TV

If you need a small TV to fit a super compact space, like a bathroom or a kitchen, this TV from SuperSonic is perfect for you. This particular 24-inch model is 22.32 inches wide, 14.84 inches tall, and 6.69 inches deep. But if you need an even smaller model, SuperSonic offers TVs in these sizes too: 13.3 inch, 15 inch, 19 inch, or 22 inch.

With this TV, you’ll get a 1080p resolution, LED display technology, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It’s not a smart TV, but it does come with an HDMI port so you can connect a streaming device. Then, there’s also a USB port, some AC ports, and even an SD card slot as well. Plus, there’s a built-in DVD/CD player that’ll save you extra room if you have a bulky DVD player in your setup right now. But it won’t play Blu-rays, so if that’s what you have in your collection, you’re out of luck.

Overall, it’s a super compact, stylish TV that will work perfectly in tight spaces.

Best with 4K Resolution: Samsung Flat 32-inch QLED 4K TV

Here’s yet another TV from Samsung, but this company is a highly reputable tech brand so it’s not surprising. This 32-inch Smart TV from Samsung will cost you a pretty penny, but if 4K resolution in a small TV is what you’re after, this is it. 4K options for small TVs are rare and out of the few, this one is the best.

In addition to 4K resolution, the display technology is QLED instead of the traditional LED that comes in smaller TVs. All QLED means is that there’s a quantum dot layer that helps the TV produce a wider color range. Then, the refresh rate for this TV is 60Hz.

And this TV runs with Samsung’s Tizen OS, so it’ll natively support browsers as well as popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more. As mentioned before, not all streaming service apps will be supported on every TV operating system, so make sure your favorites are available before making your purchase. Though most modern smart TVs will have the most popular streaming service apps available, it’s smart to double-check.

There are three HDMI ports, one Ethernet port, two USB ports, and one digital audio output port. At 28.5 inches wide and 6 inches deep, this TV is perfect for guest rooms or other small to medium sized spaces.