Samsung’s New Windows App Finds Your Lost Devices and Manages Your Smart Home

If you want to manage your Samsung-powered smart home, you need the SmartThings app for iOS and Android. Recently, it picked up AR capabilities to help find lost SmartTag+ tags and other Galaxy devices. And now, a new SmartThings app on the Microsoft Store brings those capabilities to your PC.

Samsung’s new SmartThings PC app isn’t the first iteration to hit the Microsoft Store. A previous version handled only basic smart home operations, and Samsung discontinued it in 2019. The new app appears to be a total overhaul, adding new features and capabilities.

You’ll still get smart home controls, including the ability to turn on and off any device connected to your SmartThings hub, along with scenes and favorites support. But unlike the previous app, now you’ll have access to a SmartThings Find tab.

In that tab, you can find SmartTag+ tags, Samsung tablets, and Galaxy phones. You’ll get a handy map showing an approximate location and the option to play sounds if your device supports it. Samsung previously announced the app for Galaxy Book Windows laptops, but the app appears to work with any Windows PC. The one thing the app doesn’t do, at least yet, is let you add new SmartThings devices. You’ll still need to pull out your phone or tablet for that part.

But for plenty of people, their phone had been the only device with the SmartThings app on it, which doesn’t do a lot of good if you lose your phone. Now you have one more option to find your stuff, and more options is always a good thing.