SpaceX Now Accepts Dogecoin for Satellite Launch Payments

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will apparently take Dogecoin to the moon, literally, in 2022. This week, SpaceX announced it’s now accepting the cryptocurrency as payment to help launch the “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon.” A move that could potentially send the coin and your portfolio to new heights.

Dogecoin is a form of Cryptocurrency similar to Bitcoin. Only the entire thing comes from a meme and is considered a “joke coin” by many in the space. However, it’s a meme coin that continues to gain traction. Not to mention Tesla executive Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban keep talking it up.

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year – Mission paid for in Doge

– 1st crypto in space

– 1st meme in space To the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

To be more specific, a company named Geometric Energy Corporation will launch the DOGE-1 mission. Explaining it as a cube-satellite built to gather “lunar-spatial intelligence” with an array of cameras, sensors, and meters. That CubeSat will fly to the moon aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in 2022, paid for my Dogecoin. See, it’s all coming full circle.

This is good news for Dogecoin owners after the crypto had a rather rough week, for what it’s worth. Gaining steam for over a week until Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live mention caused it to drop more than 30% overnight. This news could be exactly what it needs to break the $1 price point.

Whether you’re a seasoned crypto investor sick of hearing about Doge or a new investor looking to cash in on the mayhem, we still have a way to go before seeing how this thing ends. As with any sort of cryptocurrency or investing, it’s always a risk when you put your money in and you could lose it all. We, of course, aren’t financial advisors.

Fans all over Reddit and Twitter keep saying Dogecoin is going to the moon, and now it actually will, so you’ll want to HODL those coins.