X
Popular Searches

SpaceX Now Accepts Dogecoin for Satellite Launch Payments

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station
SpaceX

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will apparently take Dogecoin to the moon, literally, in 2022. This week, SpaceX announced it’s now accepting the cryptocurrency as payment to help launch the “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon.” A move that could potentially send the coin and your portfolio to new heights.

Dogecoin is a form of Cryptocurrency similar to Bitcoin. Only the entire thing comes from a meme and is considered a “joke coin” by many in the space. However, it’s a meme coin that continues to gain traction. Not to mention Tesla executive Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban keep talking it up.

To be more specific, a company named Geometric Energy Corporation will launch the DOGE-1 mission. Explaining it as a cube-satellite built to gather “lunar-spatial intelligence” with an array of cameras, sensors, and meters. That CubeSat will fly to the moon aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in 2022, paid for my Dogecoin. See, it’s all coming full circle.

This is good news for Dogecoin owners after the crypto had a rather rough week, for what it’s worth. Gaining steam for over a week until Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live mention caused it to drop more than 30% overnight. This news could be exactly what it needs to break the $1 price point.

Whether you’re a seasoned crypto investor sick of hearing about Doge or a new investor looking to cash in on the mayhem, we still have a way to go before seeing how this thing ends. As with any sort of cryptocurrency or investing, it’s always a risk when you put your money in and you could lose it all. We, of course, aren’t financial advisors.

Fans all over Reddit and Twitter keep saying Dogecoin is going to the moon, and now it actually will, so you’ll want to HODL those coins.

via: The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Milk Frother, Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Steamer with Hot &Cold Milk Functionality, Automatic Foam Maker For Coffee, Hot Chocolates, Latte, Cappuccino, Electric Milk Warmer, Silent Operation, 120V
262 people were interested in this!

HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-Piece Set) - Juice Grooves with Easy-Grip Handles, Non-Porous, Dishwasher Safe - Multiple Sizes - Red
221 people were interested in this!

ErGear 22-35” Premium Single Monitor Stand Mount w/USB, Ultrawide Computer Screen Desk Mount w/Full Motion Gas Spring Arm, Height/Tilt/Swivel/Rotation Adjustable, Holds from 6.6lbs to 26.5lbs
113 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
105 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
98 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
96 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
73 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
68 people were interested in this!

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX 27-Inch WQHD 2560x1440 Resolution IPS Monitor with Infinity Edge Bezels, Black
62 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
60 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular