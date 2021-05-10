Watch a Video of Tesla’s Cybertruck Zipping Through NYC

On Saturday, New Yorkers got a rare glimpse of Tesla’s still-unreleased Cybertruck as it cruised past Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall just before Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. Shortly after, Tesla tweeted a brief video of the drive.

Tesla’s video netted an inevitable, though underwhelming, response from Musk who tweeted “Great pic.” The unique and futuristic Cybertruck is still slated to begin production later in 2021 at Tesla’s upcoming plant in Austin, Texas. The company hopes to have the first batch of Cybertrucks on the market by the end of the year, but that date could be pushed back.

Pre-orders currently sit at over 650,000 for the polygonal EV, as people were required to place a $100 deposit to secure their order. There will be three configurations available for the vehicle, as well, ranging from $39,900 to $69,900 depending on towing capacity and range options, though all three will feature the iconic cold-rolled steel exoskeleton and spacious modern interior.

However, with the vehicle’s infamous on-stage flub and Tesla having already made a statement that it would revise the Cybertruck’s design in order to comply with federal regulation (which still needs side mirrors and other details), the final design is still a bit up in the air.