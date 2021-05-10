X
Sony’s Upcoming WF-1000XM4 Earbuds Leak, Showing More Modern Design

Cameron Summerson
The case for the Sony Xtra Bass earbuds
It looks like Sony is gearing up to release its new WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds, as a new leak has surfaced that shows off the full design. Spotted by The Walkman Blog, the leak covers the earbuds, wireless charging case, and even a suggested release date for next month.

To start, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the ‘buds hit the leak scene. The box and initial look at one of the earbuds first showed up back in February of this year, highlighting a much more modern design compared to the WF-1000XM3. Of course, there’s nothing exceptionally revolutionary here on the whole—they pretty much look like any other set of high-end earbuds you’d find on the market.

A leaked look at the left Sony WF-1000MX4 earbud A leaked look at the right Sony WF-1000MX4 earbud The Walkman Blog

According to the leak, it looks like these will have support for Hi-Res audio, Active Noise Canceling, and feature six hours of playtime plus another 18 from the charging case. Speaking of, the case also appears to have wireless charging this go, which is another feature that should be expected from a high-end set of earbuds. It’s also speculated that 10-minute fast charge may be available here.

While the WF-1000MX4 design seems to be on par with other manufactures like Jabra or Samsung, they still manage to offer a bit of typical Sony flair—most notably in the gold accents around the voice and noise canceling microphones.

A leaked look at the case
The Walkman Blog

While this leak highlights a lot of what we can expect to see in these upcoming headphones, there are still questions we likely won’t know until the official announcement—like price and IP rating. But when that happens, we’ll make sure to let you know.

The Walkman Blog

