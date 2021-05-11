PSA: Google Photos’ Unlimited Storage is Ending—Here Are the Best Alternatives

Google Photos offers free unlimited photo storage, which we love. However, this convenient (and wallet-friendly) service will cease at the end of May, leaving many wondering what the best alternatives for Google Photos are. Lucky for you, we found ’em.

All of these storage solutions keep your files stored in the cloud, allowing you to access them on any device connected to the internet. But keep in mind that not all of these services are free and unlimited like Google Photos, though they are usually at least one of the two. When looking for an alternative, consider how much storage you actually need along with your budget.

Best Overall: Amazon Photos

If you’re looking for a photo storage service that offers unlimited photo storage that’s (probably) free, take a look at Amazon Photos. If you’re already an Amazon Prime customer, you have access to Amazon Photos, along with a host of other Amazon services you probably don’t know about. And in addition to unlimited storage for full-resolution photos, Prime users also get 5GB for storing video.

Amazon Photos offers secure automatic backup of your image and videos and keeps them synced and easily accessible across all of your devices. It even gives you free shipping when you order prints from your image library and lets you use your photos as the background on your Echo Show or Fire TV. And if you aren’t signed up for Amazon Prime? No biggie—you can sign up for 100GB of storage for just $19.99 per year ($1.66 per month).

Easiest Option: Google One

If you’re currently using Google Photos (which is likely if you’re reading this), the easiest solution by far is to just pay for storage through Google One. This way you won’t have to transfer any files or do much of anything at the end of May besides fork over a little cash. Plans start at 100GB for $1.99 per month and range up to 10TB for $49.99 per month.

With Google One, you can share this storage with up to five other members added to your Family Plan, and it lets you store other file types, in addition to photos, across Google Drive and Gmail. Google One stores your photos in their full resolution, uncompressed, and lets you access them on any device you log in with. This is also the best option for users who have Nest Hubs and use their photos as backgrounds.

Though it doesn’t technically offer an unlimited plan, the 10TB option is one you’d really have to go out of your way to use up.

Free and Premium Plans: Dropbox

Dropbox has been a reliable file storage option for over a decade, and it’s a solid alternative for storing your photos in the cloud. The easy-to-use interface is an added bonus, as it makes it a cinch to add, manage, and share your files as needed. Dropbox’s only real shortcoming is its limited storage capacities; it doesn’t offer much, but it’s a solid option for those who don’t have a ton of photos.

Dropbox offers a free basic personal plan that offers 2GB to a single user. Otherwise, you can upgrade to one of the many paid plans. The Plus plan runs $9.99 and offers 2TB of storage plus Dropbox Smart Sync and 30-day account recovery. There’s also a $16.99 per month plan for families (up to 6 users) that lets you share 2TB, gives you everything the Plus plan offers, and throws in a Family Room folder for sharing and centralized billing.

Dropbox also offers business plans that offer a few more features than their personal plans do. Its Professional plan is $16.58 per month (billed yearly) and provides 3TB to a solo worker on unlimited devices, along with Dropbox Transfers up to 100GB for sending files. Or, there’s the Individual Dropbox Business plan for $19.99 per month. This gives you everything the Professional plan does plus mobile offline folders, document watermarking, remote account wipe, and priority support.

Best for Microsoft Users: Microsoft OneDrive

For anyone already embedded in the Microsoft lifestyle, OneDrive is a solid choice. Odds are, it’s already on your Windows device, and installing the app will let you access your files on any connected device. OneDrive offers a free basic plan, which gives you 5GB, or you can upgrade to the Standalone 100GB plan for $1.99 per month. Both give you storage and nothing else.

There are also two Microsoft 365 plans you can choose from, which start at $69.99 per year. While they’re quite a bit more expensive, they also give you either 1TB of storage (for the personal plan) or 6TB (with the family plan). These two plans also give you access to Microsoft Office apps like Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Skype. It all comes down to how much storage you need and how much Microsoft you want to add to your life.

Affordable and Unlimited: Flickr Pro

Flickr has also been around for some time, which gives you 1,000 free photo or video uploads. And if you upgrade to Flickr Pro, which we recommend, you’ll have unlimited ad-free storage starting at just $5 per month.

Depending on which paid plan you select—with options like the Monthly Plan, 3-month Pro, and Annual Plan—you’ll get additional features like advanced statistics, worry-free backup via the desktop Auto-Uploadr, 10-minute videos (up from the 3 minutes free plans have), 6K photo display option, priority support, and exclusive discounts from Adobe, SmugMug, Blurb, and more.

Also, a word of caution, by default, Flickr sets your privacy to “Anyone,” allowing anyone to see and comment on your photos. Additionally, any other Flickr users you follow can add notes, tags, and add viewers. If you want to keep things private, you’ll need to manually adjust your account’s privacy settings. You have four privacy levels to choose from: only you, friends and family, people you follow, and anyone (or any Flickr member, depending on the setting).