NVIDIA’s Announces RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs with Real-Time Ray Tracing

Entry-level gaming and video editing laptops are about to get a major performance boost thanks to NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti GPUs. The new processors boast real-time ray tracing support and will debut in laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Gigabyte, Samsung, MSI, and Razer.

Like other RTX processors, the 3050 and 3050 Ti support real-time ray tracing and feature AI-enhancement settings, such as DLSS. In terms of specs and performance, the new GPUs are the weakest in NVIDIA’s RTX lineup, packing just 4GB of GDDR6 video RAM, 64 Tensor cores (80 for the Ti), and 16 ray tracing cores (20 for the Ti).

While those specs might sound a bit slim, NVIDIA says that the new GPUs deliver consistent 60 FPS gameplay at 1080p in titles like Call of Duty: Cold War and Minecraft, even when ray tracing is enabled. That’s a major leap from last year’s entry-level and mid-range laptop GPUs, such as the GTA 1650 Ti.

But don’t set your hopes too high. While NVIDIA’s tests confirm 1080p 60 FPS gameplay with ray tracing, the company says that it ran these tests at medium graphics settings with DLSS enabled. (The DLSS setting runs games at a low resolution and upscales them to 1080p using AI. This process requires less power than running games at 1080p natively.) You probably won’t max out a game’s video settings with the 3050 or 3050 Ti, and if a game doesn’t support DLSS, you might need to turn off ray tracing to get 1080p 60 FPS gameplay with high graphics settings.

Despite the 3050 and 3050 Ti’s gaming-focused features, the GPUs will make their debut in Studio laptops like the Dell XPS 15 and 17, the HP ZBook Studio G8, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro. Brands like MSI and Razer will release proper RTX 3050 gaming laptops later this year, and Samsung plans to get in on the fun with its Galaxy Book Odyssey in August.

Source: NVIDIA News, NVIDIA Blog