Lenovo’s Legion Gaming Laptops Gain Intel 11th Gen Processors

Similar to the AMD models announced earlier this year, Lenovo just unleashed a brand new set of Legion gaming laptops with plenty of power just in time for the summer. Gaming machines that pack Intel 11th gen processors, RTX 3050 and 3080 GPUs, and bigger, beautiful 16:10 displays. Here’s all the important information.

It looks like Lenovo is going all-in on these newer 16-inch QHD displays in the taller 16:10 aspect ratio. Screens which should give gamers fast refresh rates, G-sync support, and more screen real estate to enjoy.

In fact, everything about the new Lenovo Legion 7i and 5i Pro laptops is faster. Whether that’s the fast 165Hz refresh rate, Intel’s latest powerful 11th gen H-series processors, or even the updated NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. Lenovo’s flagship Legion 7i is very capable and will be an excellent option for hardcore gamers thanks to rocking a GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB) and the Intel Core i9 11th Gen. It arrives in June for just under $1,800.

Better yet, models like the Legion 5i (below) come with the RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti with ray tracing at a more affordable entry point.

Thankfully the Legion 5i Pro doesn’t lose out on ports or features, either. Both the 7i and 5i Pro lines come complete with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three full-size USB 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.1 with a 4k output resolution at up to 120Hz, and of course, there’s an Ethernet port. Lenovo’s Legion 5i Pro has the same 16:10 display, and has options for the Intel Core i7, and tops out with the RTX 3070. This model also arrives in June, starting at $1,329.

And finally, Lenovo also confirmed a regular but still excellent Legion 5i line with 15 or 17-inch displays. These don’t have the new 16:10 screens but still offer excellent performance with Intel 11th Gen chips, NVIDIA RT 3050 or 3070 graphics, and start at under $1,000 when they arrive a month later this July.