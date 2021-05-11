Adobe Audition Gains Native Apple Silicon Support and New Audio Editing Tools

Audition is the latest Adobe product to gain native Apple Silicon support for improved performance, faster rendering times, and increased power efficiency on M1 devices. The latest version of Audition, which is now available through Creative Cloud, also packs a new Strip Silence feature and a loudness meter for detailed audio editing.

In its press release, Adobe says that people using Audition on M1 Macs should experience faster audio effects rendering and mixdowns after updating to the latest version of its software. The Spectral Display Editor should also feel a lot more responsive, offering near real-time updates.

Even if you don’t own an M1 Mac, you should still update to the latest version of Audition. It includes a highly-requested Strip Silence feature that automatically identifies and cuts the quiet parts of audio clips. In multi-track recordings for interviews or radio shows, Strip Silence can remove unwanted background noise without pushing clips out of sync, saving you the trouble of using gate effects or trimming audio tracks by hand.

The update also includes a new loudness meter for ITU-based loudness monitoring and mastering. Interestingly, the loudness meter includes several loudness presets suited for global radio or streaming services. Unfortunately, Audition still doesn’t support UCON control surfaces, CEP extension panels, and select video codecs on Apple Silicon.

Along with its Audition update, Adobe is pushing a Premiere Pro update that includes a loudness meter, modern gradient settings for text, and label colors for captions. You can download the latest version of Audition and Premiere Pro through the Adobe Creative Cloud software.