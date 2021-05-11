X
Popular Searches

Adobe Audition Gains Native Apple Silicon Support and New Audio Editing Tools

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Adobe Audition running on an M1 Mac Mini.
Adobe

Audition is the latest Adobe product to gain native Apple Silicon support for improved performance, faster rendering times, and increased power efficiency on M1 devices. The latest version of Audition, which is now available through Creative Cloud, also packs a new Strip Silence feature and a loudness meter for detailed audio editing.

In its press release, Adobe says that people using Audition on M1 Macs should experience faster audio effects rendering and mixdowns after updating to the latest version of its software. The Spectral Display Editor should also feel a lot more responsive, offering near real-time updates.

Audition's new Strip Silence tool in action.
Audition’s new Strip Silence tool in action. Adobe

Even if you don’t own an M1 Mac, you should still update to the latest version of Audition. It includes a highly-requested Strip Silence feature that automatically identifies and cuts the quiet parts of audio clips. In multi-track recordings for interviews or radio shows, Strip Silence can remove unwanted background noise without pushing clips out of sync, saving you the trouble of using gate effects or trimming audio tracks by hand.

The update also includes a new loudness meter for ITU-based loudness monitoring and mastering. Interestingly, the loudness meter includes several loudness presets suited for global radio or streaming services. Unfortunately, Audition still doesn’t support UCON control surfaces, CEP extension panels, and select video codecs on Apple Silicon.

Along with its Audition update, Adobe is pushing a Premiere Pro update that includes a loudness meter, modern gradient settings for text, and label colors for captions. You can download the latest version of Audition and Premiere Pro through the Adobe Creative Cloud software.

Source: Adobe

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-Piece Set) - Juice Grooves with Easy-Grip Handles, Non-Porous, Dishwasher Safe - Multiple Sizes - Red
381 people were interested in this!

COMFEE' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle. 1500W Fast Boil with LED Light, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection. 1.7 Liter
358 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
139 people were interested in this!

ErGear 22-35” Premium Single Monitor Stand Mount w/USB, Ultrawide Computer Screen Desk Mount w/Full Motion Gas Spring Arm, Height/Tilt/Swivel/Rotation Adjustable, Holds from 6.6lbs to 26.5lbs
137 people were interested in this!

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX 27-Inch WQHD 2560x1440 Resolution IPS Monitor with Infinity Edge Bezels, Black
134 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
123 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
116 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
104 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
103 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
99 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular