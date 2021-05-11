X
Wyze's New $60 ANC True Wireless Earbuds Offer Transparency and Wireless Charging

Josh Hendrickson
| 1 min read
A pair of Wyze Bud Pro true wireless earbuds, in black.
Wyze

Wyze already has a pair of active noise canceling (ANC) headphones, so the next step is clearly to jump into true wireless earbuds. But at just $59.00 plus shipping, you get a lot of bang for little dollars. The Wyze Buds Pro comes with ANC, transparency mode, and wireless charging.

Out of the box, the Buds Pro will last 4.5 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC on, and 6 hours with ANC off. Naturally, you get a case that acts as a charger, and when paired with that, you’ll get 18 hours of total playback with ANC on, and 24 hours with ANC off. Wen the Buds Pro die, a 15-minute charge will yield an hour of playback time. That’s not bad considering the price.

A pair of Wyze Buds Pro in a case, next to an app for the earbuds.
Wyze

Wyze promises 40 dB ANC and a transparency mode that amplifies “sounds from the world around you with a simple touch.” And with Adaptive EQ, the Buds will use an algorithm to adjust frequency levels according to what you’re listening to. The case supports QI wireless charging, so you don’t have to fiddle with a charging cable.  

A 10mm high amplitude audio driver powers the Buds Pro to give you a stronger treble and bass, and three microphones (in each bud) provide voice isolation so phone callers can hear you even in a crowded area. The Wyze Buds Pro even has Alexa built-in for on-the-go voice commands, along with touch controls to pause, skip, and play music. The controls also toggle ANC and transparency mode.

You can preorder the Wyze Buds Pro right now at the company’s site. The true wireless earbuds cost $59.99 plus $5.99 shipping, and they should go out in July.

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

