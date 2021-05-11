Nothing Announces Something … and It’s Earbuds

Mysterious tech brand Nothing, led by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, finally announced its first product. Launching this June, the Ear 1 wireless earbuds combine “notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality.” Neat!

Unfortunately, Nothing’s 383-word announcement doesn’t delve into the Ear 1’s “top secret” design. It doesn’t list the earbuds features, price-point, or exact release date. Instead, the announcement hypes Nothing’s great dramatic vision, artistry, and purpose. It gushes over the Ear 1’s genius name, and warns nay-sayers that greatness doesn’t happen overnight.

The dramatic blog post is, in fact, full of nothing but Nothing. It’s an ode to a company that doesn’t have a track record because it hasn’t released any products.

While we don’t know any useful information about the Ear 1 buds, we know that they have a stemmed design thanks to a teaser image posted by Carl Pei (pictured above). We also know that Nothing collaborated with Teenage Engineering on the Ear 1, and that the earbuds could feature transparent plastic, much like the Concept 1 device shared by Nothing last month.

When Nothing releases the Ear 1 in June, we’ll finally have the chance to see if its products can “remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future.” Hopefully the company can live up to its claims, as it plans to release an ecosystem of connected smart devices in the future.