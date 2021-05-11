TCL Goes XL With New 85-inch 4K and 8K Roku TVs

When it comes to TVs, bigger is always better. As a result, TCL is going big this year by releasing three new 85-inch TVs that can bring a cinema experience to your home. Called the “XL Collection” and announced back at CES, the three TVs include an affordable 4-Series model, a fancy upscaled QLED version, and eventually an 85-inch 8K option.

With millions of people stuck at home in 2020 and 2021, TV sales have exploded, with bigger models being the most popular. As a result, TCL is taking that opportunity to expand its main Roku Smart TV lineup with XL 85-inch setups.

The cheapest TV in this collection is the 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which starts at only $1,600. Spending a bit more gets you the 6-series Roku TV with QLED technology and a built-in 20-watt subwoofer, or you can truly go big on the premium 8K Roku TV with mini-LED.

As we all know, bigger screens can deliver a truly immersive and cinematic home viewing experience. In the press release, TCL states that an 85-inch TV from 6-feet away in your living room looks similar to a 100ft theater from the middle seats. Basically, suggesting we can skip the theater and stream movies from home with an 85-inch TCL Roku Smart TV.

The 4-series is available starting today, with the higher model coming in a few weeks. Then, TCL says to expect the high-end 8K model “later this year.” Looking at the model numbers, it appears that TCL will eventually debut a new 7-series line, too.