X
Popular Searches

Everything Samsung Announced at its “Bespoke” Event

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A refrigerator covered in pop artwork.
Samsung

Samsung wants to “Bespoke” your whole home, and while that drive started with refrigerators the company is expanding in a big way. Soon the company will release Bespoke dressers, shoe stands, air purifiers, ovens, and microwaves. How much will it cost? We’re guesting “lots.”

Samsung previously announced Bespoke refrigerators, but in its latest event the company provided a lot more information about them. As the name suggests, Bespoke refrigerators are “tailored” to your home. That can mean buying a traditional french-door style unit, or a skinny one-door fridge. The latter option is modular and comes in several form factors.

You can buy one of the “skinny fridges” in a one-door column form factor, or a two-door option with a bottom-mount fridge. And if you start small, you can upgrade later and add a second option in either one-door or two-door, joining them together for a larger overall fridge.

But that isn’t where the “Bespoke” aspect ends, you can also choose the color of your fridge, Champagne Rose Steel, Navy Steel, and Matte Black Steel in North America, or add artwork from renowned artist Andy Rementer.

A Samsung cordless vacuum, robot vacuum, air purifier, and mini-fridge.
Samsung

Leaving the refrigerators, Samsung also announced a Bespoke oven range, over-the-range microwave, and dishwasher in a variety of colors that match the refrigerator options. Leaving the kitchen, you’ll find the new Bespoke AirDresser. It serves a lot like a closet you hang your shirts and coats in. But once inside, the Airdresser will sanitize your clothing. The new Bespoke ShoeDresser, likewise, dehumidifiers and deodorizes your shoes.

Samsung will also launch a Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum and a Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum. The cordless vacuum comes with a cleaning station that lets it self-empty, while the Jet Bot AI+ uses LiDAR and 3D sensors to plan an optimal cleaning path.

Finally, a new Bespoke Air Purifier will use five panels to pull in air from all around the room and remove “99.999 percent of 0.01µm dust.” The purifier will sync up with the SmartThings app to give you clean reports.

Samsung also announced a Bespoke Cube mini-fridge and a Bespoke water purifier, but it plans to only sell them in the Korean market for now.

We don’t know exact release dates or pricing for any of the Bespoke products. Samsung said that most of the products should release in the second half of 2021, with more details to come closer to launch.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-Piece Set) - Juice Grooves with Easy-Grip Handles, Non-Porous, Dishwasher Safe - Multiple Sizes - Red
381 people were interested in this!

COMFEE' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle. 1500W Fast Boil with LED Light, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection. 1.7 Liter
376 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
139 people were interested in this!

ErGear 22-35” Premium Single Monitor Stand Mount w/USB, Ultrawide Computer Screen Desk Mount w/Full Motion Gas Spring Arm, Height/Tilt/Swivel/Rotation Adjustable, Holds from 6.6lbs to 26.5lbs
137 people were interested in this!

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX 27-Inch WQHD 2560x1440 Resolution IPS Monitor with Infinity Edge Bezels, Black
135 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
123 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
117 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
110 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
107 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
99 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular