Nomad Releases Rugged AirTag Keychain and Engravable Pet Tag

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Nomad Pet Tag for AirTags
Nomad

As soon as Apple announced its AirTag Bluetooth trackers, accessory brands everywhere started releasing stuff for it. And while Nomad already debuted a nice keychain and glasses strap, now the company just launched a waterproof rugged keychain and an engravable pet tag for collars.

Apple’s AirTag trackers are similar to other Bluetooth trackers like Tile. They connect to Apple’s Find My network, so you can always find lost keys, luggage, or even track your pets.

Staying true to the Nomad name, the Rugged keychain case surrounds your AirTag with an IP67 waterproof housing made from the same polycarbonate plastic and TPU as most smartphone cases. Basically, it should be super durable. If you’re not worried about water, there’s a version that’s not IP67 rated and has a speaker cutout on the back instead.

nomad rugged airtag keychain
Nomad

Then, there’s an optional add-on that lets you engrave anything you want onto a stainless steel insert, like your pet’s name and a phone number. This is a great way to turn your AirTag into a rugged pet tag.

Made from high-quality materials, they’re a fantastic alternative to Apple’s official AirTag accessories. These new options from Nomad will run you $39.95 but come with a $10 discount for a limited time ahead of the mid-August ship dates. Grab one from our links below.

Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

