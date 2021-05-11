Subaru Teases Its New All-Electric SUV, The Solterra

Subaru has officially announced the name of its upcoming all-electric SUV: Solterra. The name combines the Latin words for “Sun” and “Earth” and represents Subaru putting traditional SUV features into an environmentally-responsible package. The Solterra will be available in 2022.

The electric vehicle is Subaru’s first, and was developed as a joint venture between Subaru and Toyota, combining Subaru’s all-wheel drive technology and Toyota’s vehicle electrification technology.

The Solterra is built on the brand-new e-SUBARU Global Platform. Subaru’s engineers worked to combine all-wheel drive capabilities, outstanding driving dynamics, and world-leading safety into a new versatile and dedicated electric vehicle platform. The platform promises a fully-electric SUV that will be just as durable and capable as a standard Subaru SUV—like the Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback.

You can also sign up on Subaru’s site to receive forthcoming updates about the Solterra.