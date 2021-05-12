X
Popular Searches

Amazon Launches First Echo Show for Kids, Adds HD Cameras to Popular Smart Displays

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The all-new Echo Show 5 smart display.
Amazon

After a year spent indoors and away from family, Echo Show users are finally putting their smart display’s video chat feature to use. So it’s no surprise that Amazon’s newly-announced Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 feature upgraded cameras for video calls. Amazon is also debuting an Echo Show 5 Kids Edition, the first Alexa smart display marketed toward children.

Coming in at $130, the new Echo Show 8 is the most impressive smart display in Amazon’s new lineup. It features a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with automatic, AI-powered pan and zoom features to ensure that you’re always the focus of video calls. Amazon had to stick a new octa-core processor in the Echo Show 8 to power its new AI features, but like previous models of Echo Show 8, it still features dual stereo speakers, a familiar design, and an 8-inch HD display.

As the smallest of Amazon’s smart displays, the new Echo Show 5 costs just $85 and lacks the new Echo Show 8’s AI-powered camera features. But it features an upgraded 2-megapixel HD camera for high-quality video calls and drop-ins, plus a ton of new color options. Several of the new Echo Show 5’s features, including the 5.5-inch display, are carryovers from the previous model.

The new Echo Show 5 for kids.
The new Echo Show 5 for kids. Amazon

And then there’s the Echo Show 5 for Kids, the first Alexa smart display for children. Its hardware is identical to the new Echo Show 5, but it features a colorful design, kid-friendly clock faces and alarms, and robust parental controls. At $95, it costs a bit more than the standard Echo Show 5, but it comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year no-questions-asked warranty. If your kid breaks it, Amazon will replace it for free.

The all-new Echo Show lineup is now available for pre-order. Units ship on June 9th—just in time for Father’s Day.

All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera | Glacier White

The new Echo Show 8 features a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and AI-powered zoom and pan features for video calls.

   Shop Now   

$129.99

All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Deep Sea Blue

With its new HD camera, the affordable Echo Show 5 is perfect for video calls with family or drop-ins when you're away from home.

   Shop Now   

$84.99

Introducing Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Chameleon

Amazon's Echo Show 5 for Kids is the first child-focused Alexa smart display. It features an HD camera, robust parental controls, a 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a 2-year no-questions-asked warranty.

   Shop Now   

$94.99

Source: Amazon

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AstroAI 3 Pack Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings for Car Truck Bicycle with Backlit LCD and Non-Slip Grip, Silver
531 people were interested in this!

COMFEE' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle. 1500W Fast Boil with LED Light, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection. 1.7 Liter
519 people were interested in this!

HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-Piece Set) - Juice Grooves with Easy-Grip Handles, Non-Porous, Dishwasher Safe - Multiple Sizes - Red
386 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
177 people were interested in this!

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX 27-Inch WQHD 2560x1440 Resolution IPS Monitor with Infinity Edge Bezels, Black
147 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
144 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
132 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
126 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
114 people were interested in this!

ErGear 22-35” Premium Single Monitor Stand Mount w/USB, Ultrawide Computer Screen Desk Mount w/Full Motion Gas Spring Arm, Height/Tilt/Swivel/Rotation Adjustable, Holds from 6.6lbs to 26.5lbs
110 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular