X
Popular Searches

Project CHIP Smart Home Standard Rebrands as “Matter”—Here’s Why It Matters

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 2 min read
The Matter logo, resembling T's formed as a triangle.
Matter

In the world of smart homes, you’ll find at least half a dozen standards promising to make everything work together. The latest, and most promising standard, Project CHIP, wants a new name. It will now be known as Matter. And it’s an appropriate name cause it’s the one standard that might matter.

If you’re not familiar with Matter (formerly Project Chip), don’t be surprised. As of yet, no single smart home device supports the standard. And for that matter, the certification process to make a product work with Matter’s standards isn’t even finalized. For now, Matter isn’t helping any smart home user.

But it has a good chance of finally solving some big smart home dilemmas in the future. Right now, if you want to buy a smart home sensor from one company to control a smart light from another company, you have to do a lot of reading to ensure they work together. Does the smart light work over Wi-Fi? Does the smart sensor use ZigBee? To get them to play together, you’ll need at least a ZigBee hub and possibly a Wi-Fi hub device as well. It all depends on what the devices support and what the hubs support.

And that giant game of, “well it depends on a bunch of factors” makes pairing up smart home devices from different manufacturers a nightmare for consumers. Matter promises it can solve all of that. And to help that claim, it has backing from the ZigBee Alliance (now known as the Connectivity Standards Alliance), Google, Amazon, Apple, and other big players in the smart home sector.

Device manufacturers are also on board; Nanoleaf, Apple (again with Apple TV 4K), and Google (with its new Nest hub) already promised full support. And now, just after the rebrand announcement, Signify (makers of Philips Hue Bulbs and Wiz bulbs) says it will also join in and fully covert to support the new standard. Matter will work with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, ZigBee, and Thread, unifying all those standards and bringing the strengths of each into one whole. The standard already promised to support Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri at launch.

If you have a Thread device (like Apple’s Homepod Mini or Nanoleaf’s Essentials), it will likely convert to the Matter standard with little effort on the Manufacturer’s part. With so many large players in the smart home field promising support, we might actually see the day when most (if not all) smart home devices just work together.

Eventually, if Matter manages to pull off its lofty promises, all you’ll have to do is look for the Matter certification mark on a product’s packaging, and it will work with the rest of your Matter certified devices. At least that’s the promise. And according to the Connectivity Standards Alliance (formerly ZigBee Alliance), we should start seeing the first certified devices in time for the holiday shopping season.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AstroAI 3 Pack Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings for Car Truck Bicycle with Backlit LCD and Non-Slip Grip, Silver
541 people were interested in this!

COMFEE' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle. 1500W Fast Boil with LED Light, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection. 1.7 Liter
520 people were interested in this!

HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-Piece Set) - Juice Grooves with Easy-Grip Handles, Non-Porous, Dishwasher Safe - Multiple Sizes - Red
386 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
177 people were interested in this!

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX 27-Inch WQHD 2560x1440 Resolution IPS Monitor with Infinity Edge Bezels, Black
147 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
145 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
132 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
126 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
114 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
110 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular