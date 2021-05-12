X
Popular Searches

Finally, an Excuse to Get Your Nintendo Switch Out in Math Class

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Calculator for Nintendo Switch app.
Nintendo

While you’re playing Monster Hunter Rise, I’m out here doin’ equations on my Nintendo Switch. You heard that right—four years after its release, the Switch finally has a scientific calculator app. And it looks just like the old iPhone calculator! And it costs $10 … You’re never going to download this app, are you?

Published by Sabec, the “Calculator” app takes advantage of the Switch’s large display and powerful processor, providing easy-to-read answers for all your hard-to-understand math problems. It works in TV or handheld mode, and somehow takes up 53MB of storage (in other words, Switch Calculator is 20 times larger than Google’s Android Calculator).

Calculator (2.0) on the iPhone.
Calculator (2.0) on the iPhone. Apple

But the Calculator app’s standout feature is probably its design. It’s a near-identical clone of the old iPhone calculator, from the button layout to the color palette. Hey, Apple designed its calculator with inspiration from a real-world source, so what’s the harm in taking inspiration from Apple?

If you want a quick throwback to the early days of iPhone, go ahead and download the $10 Nintendo Switch Calculator from the eShop. Just promise me that you’ll livestream the gameplay or do a speedrun of some math problems.

Source: Nintendo via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AstroAI 3 Pack Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings for Car Truck Bicycle with Backlit LCD and Non-Slip Grip, Silver
541 people were interested in this!

COMFEE' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle. 1500W Fast Boil with LED Light, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection. 1.7 Liter
520 people were interested in this!

HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-Piece Set) - Juice Grooves with Easy-Grip Handles, Non-Porous, Dishwasher Safe - Multiple Sizes - Red
386 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
177 people were interested in this!

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX 27-Inch WQHD 2560x1440 Resolution IPS Monitor with Infinity Edge Bezels, Black
147 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
145 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
132 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
126 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
114 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
110 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular