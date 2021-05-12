X
Popular Searches

Online Multiplayer Comes to OG Game Boy ‘Tetris’ Thanks to a Custom Mod

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Three Game Boys playing an online multiplayer game of 'Tetris' via a cool mod
stacksmashing

Nintendo’s wonderful Game Boy handheld gaming console is just as iconic as the classic video game Tetris. And now, thanks to a clever tinkerer, you can play that game on that console … online with multiple friends, a la Tetris 99.

A hacker by the name of stacksmashing recently posted a video on YouTube showing how they set this all up. Working off the concept of Nintendo’s original Game Link Cable accessory, the hacker combines a USB adapter, a Raspberry Pi Pico, and some level shifters to create the hardware necessary to take the game online.

On the software side of things, stacksmashing worked up a local client and a web-based online game server. The former will need to be run on the host’s computer their Game Boy is connected to via the USB adapter, while the latter acts as a digital substitute for the lead Game Boy. 

Through the server, matches can be created along with unique match IDs the game host can share with their friends. From there, the host can choose which music to play and the server will assign the list of tetrominoes and track the game’s progress to alert other players when there’s a winner (or when other players lose). The concept is similar to Tetris 99, which was released in 2019, but limits it only to players you choose to play with. 

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AstroAI 3 Pack Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings for Car Truck Bicycle with Backlit LCD and Non-Slip Grip, Silver
531 people were interested in this!

COMFEE' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle. 1500W Fast Boil with LED Light, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection. 1.7 Liter
519 people were interested in this!

HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-Piece Set) - Juice Grooves with Easy-Grip Handles, Non-Porous, Dishwasher Safe - Multiple Sizes - Red
386 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
177 people were interested in this!

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX 27-Inch WQHD 2560x1440 Resolution IPS Monitor with Infinity Edge Bezels, Black
147 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
144 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
132 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
126 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
114 people were interested in this!

ErGear 22-35” Premium Single Monitor Stand Mount w/USB, Ultrawide Computer Screen Desk Mount w/Full Motion Gas Spring Arm, Height/Tilt/Swivel/Rotation Adjustable, Holds from 6.6lbs to 26.5lbs
110 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular