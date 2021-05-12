Online Multiplayer Comes to OG Game Boy ‘Tetris’ Thanks to a Custom Mod

Nintendo’s wonderful Game Boy handheld gaming console is just as iconic as the classic video game Tetris. And now, thanks to a clever tinkerer, you can play that game on that console … online with multiple friends, a la Tetris 99.

A hacker by the name of stacksmashing recently posted a video on YouTube showing how they set this all up. Working off the concept of Nintendo’s original Game Link Cable accessory, the hacker combines a USB adapter, a Raspberry Pi Pico, and some level shifters to create the hardware necessary to take the game online.

On the software side of things, stacksmashing worked up a local client and a web-based online game server. The former will need to be run on the host’s computer their Game Boy is connected to via the USB adapter, while the latter acts as a digital substitute for the lead Game Boy.

Through the server, matches can be created along with unique match IDs the game host can share with their friends. From there, the host can choose which music to play and the server will assign the list of tetrominoes and track the game’s progress to alert other players when there’s a winner (or when other players lose). The concept is similar to Tetris 99, which was released in 2019, but limits it only to players you choose to play with.