ASUS Flips Out Two New Zenfone 8 Models, One Will Fit in Your Hand!

Today ASUS announced two smartphones with the fancy ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip and a compact phone, the Zenfone 8. And while the Flip looks cool, the star of the show this year is the smaller flagship model.

Both phones have a lot to offer and the latest specs, similar to the recently released ASUS ROG 5 gaming phone, only with a paired down design for the mainstream market.

ASUS Zenfone 8

The Zenfone 8 is completely different than the model last year. Being ASUS’s new compact device, it’s designed to be big on performance yet small in size. Of course, small by today’s standards, as it still packs a large 5.9-inch 1080p 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display.

Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, as most flagship devices released thus far in 2021 are, and the ZenFone 8 comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, it features an IP68 water-resistant rating, 5G, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 4000 mAh battery, a headphone jack, and dual rear cameras. That’s a lot of power in a device you can actually hold with one hand.

For optics, the main lens is a 64-megapixel Sony shooter, alongside a secondary 113-degree wide-angle lens that’s 12-megapixels. That main camera can capture 8k video at up to 30 fps, too. And finally, expect a modest 12MP camera on the front inside the screen at the top left.

If the price is right the Zenfone 8 could be a great Pixel 5 (or Pixel 6) alternative.

ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip

For tech lovers or those who want a bigger display, the Zenfone 8 is pretty exciting too. Just like the Zenfone 7 from last year, the company didn’t want to add a notch or a cutout in the screen for the front camera. Instead, they threw three capable cameras into a mechanism that flips the rear cameras around to the front for selfies, Snapchat, and zoom calls.

The Zenfone 8 Flip has a much bigger 6.67-inch display, although it’s still only 1080p and 90Hz compared to 120Hz on the smaller phone. That said, you do get more space for a bigger 5,000 mAh battery with 30w fast wired charging. With a flip-out camera, there’s no official IP water rating, either.

As for the cameras, unfortunately, they’re very similar to the previous model and have the same 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and an 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. ASUS did say the motor is faster and stronger than last year as it flips those cameras back and forth.

Pricing and release details have yet to be announced for the US market, but earlier rumors suggested around $700 for the smaller phone and over $900 for the Flip. When they do arrive, it’ll only be for AT&T and T-Mobile.