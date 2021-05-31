The 5 Best Triple Monitor Mounts

So you finally got that triple monitor setup, and you know what that means—cables and stands are spread across your entire desk. It’s an unfortunate side effect of expanding your setup, but don’t worry, any of these mounts will help clean up your desk, and provide more flexibility than those stock stands at the same time.

What to Look for in a Triple Monitor Mount

While most mounts are pretty simple, you need to look out for certain things when deciding which one to buy.

Articulation: One of the biggest advantages of a monitor mount is being able to adjust your monitors’ position as you see fit. Articulation refers to the number of joints the monitor arm has, which determines how flexible it is. The more the merrier of course, but it’s also important for a stand to have the standard features of tilt, rotate, and raise/lower your monitors (every mount on this list does).

One of the biggest advantages of a monitor mount is being able to adjust your monitors’ position as you see fit. Articulation refers to the number of joints the monitor arm has, which determines how flexible it is. The more the merrier of course, but it’s also important for a stand to have the standard features of tilt, rotate, and raise/lower your monitors (every mount on this list does). Support: Every mount has a weight and size limit it can safely support, and it’s an important thing to know going in. We’ll mention the limits of every stand on this list, so make sure to check how heavy your monitor is before making any purchases.

Every mount has a weight and size limit it can safely support, and it’s an important thing to know going in. We’ll mention the limits of every stand on this list, so make sure to check how heavy your monitor is before making any purchases. Mounting Type: All the mounts here use VESA mounts—the standard mounting method used for monitors. Not all monitors have the mount, but fortunately, it’s pretty easy to tell if yours does. Just look at the back of your displays and see if there are four screw holes in a large, square formation. If that’s there, you’re good to go. Otherwise, you’ll need to pick up a VESA-compatible set of monitors if you want to use one of these mounts.

All the mounts here use VESA mounts—the standard mounting method used for monitors. Not all monitors have the mount, but fortunately, it’s pretty easy to tell if yours does. Just look at the back of your displays and see if there are four screw holes in a large, square formation. If that’s there, you’re good to go. Otherwise, you’ll need to pick up a VESA-compatible set of monitors if you want to use one of these mounts. Cable Management: With three monitors comes a lot of cables, so fortunately, most mounts have integrated cable management. Every mount here provides this in some way, from hidden cable routes to simple hooks.

With three monitors comes a lot of cables, so fortunately, most mounts have integrated cable management. Every mount here provides this in some way, from hidden cable routes to simple hooks. Clamp vs. Freestanding: There are two main styles of mounts used for triple monitors: clamp-on and freestanding. Clamp-on mounts, well, clamps to the side of your desk, while freestanding mounts use their own base to support themselves. Clamp-on mounts take up much less space but require a sturdy desktop with a flat surface on the top and bottom to attach. (All the clamp-on stands on this list also come with grommet mounts that screw into your desk.) Freestanding mounts don’t require that but eat up a lot more surface area as a result. Neither of these is better than the other, it just comes down to your tastes and desk setup.

Best Overall: HUANUO Triple Monitor Stand

HUANUO delivers all the flexibility you need for a reasonable price with this aluminum, clamp-on stand. The center arm only provides height adjustment (up to 19.5 inches), while the two branching arms offer three points of articulation, making this one of the most versatile mounts here. All three mounts offer the adjustability you expect though, permitting rotating, tilting, and angling. Each arm can support displays (both flat and curved) up to 32-inches and 17.6 pounds, making this the strongest mount on this list.

With smooth articulation, a clean design (available in three colors: black, silver, and white), and some hidden cable management routes, HUANUO’s stand tackles every category extremely well.

A Mid-Range Option: MOUNTUP Triple Monitor Stand

MOUNTUP’s stand ensures you keep all the flexibility you need at a lower price, albeit with a sacrifice. This clamp-on mount can only support monitors (flat and curved) up to 27-inches and 17.6 pounds on each arm, so if you’re looking to use larger monitors this is a no-go.

Otherwise, this mount is pretty solid with a metal and plastic construction, fully adjustable mounts (tilting, rotating, and angling for all three displays), and some hidden cable management routes. The central arm can only be adjusted for height up to 17 inches, but the side arms are fully adjustable with three points of articulation each.

Best Budget: VIVO Triple Monitor Mount

If you’re not looking to spend a lot or just need something simple, VIVO’s clamp-on mount should do the trick. This simple mount lacks the articulation of more expensive options but still allows you to tilt, rotate, angle, and adjust the height of your monitors as you see fit.

The central arm can be adjusted for height (up to 18.3 inches), which controls the height of the other two arms as well. Both branching arms have one point of articulation to angle the monitors, but the movement is pretty limited (you can’t raise the side monitors independently of the center display, for example).

The body of the mount is completely made out of steel, but it can only support monitors up to 24-inches and 15.4 pounds on each arm (both flat and curved). There are also a couple of hooks on each arm for cable management.

Best Budget VIVO Triple Monitor Mount While it lacks the articulation of more expensive mounts, the price makes up for that. Shop Now $59.95



Stacked: WALI Triple Monitor Mount

Our final clamp-on mount takes on a different design compared to most. Instead of the side-by-side look you’re used to, WALI took to positioning one of the arms above the other two for an interesting stacked design. If you don’t need your third monitor all the time or use it primarily for supplementary content, this is a great way to ensure you can remain focused on your main two.

All the displays can be tilted, rotated, and angled, but it’s less versatile than most stands. Because all the monitors are so close together, there are some limits on what you can do (for example, you can’t rotate the top display into portrait if the bottom two are landscape). The bottom arms each have one point of articulation to help free things up, but the top arm only allows for minimal height adjustment (the range will be affected by the size of each display).

On the plus side, the metal construction means that each arm can hold both flat and curved displays up to 27-inches and 22 pounds, and there are some cable management clips to keep things tidy.

Best Freestanding Mount: VIVO Triple Monitor Stand

All the mounts mentioned in this article have been clamp-on, so let’s wrap up with one freestanding option. Using a stacked design and a mixture of aluminum and steel, each arm can support displays (flat and curved) up to 30-inches and 22 pounds. The top arm is limited to minor height adjustment, but it still allows you to rotate, tilt, and angle the top monitor—so long as the bottom two don’t get in the way. The bottom arms also offer all that, with a single point of articulation each to angle the displays. And all the arms have some cable management clips you can use to keep things neat.

But that freestanding design is what’s really going to sell this one. The base measures at 15.75 x 11-inches, but at least it’s flat and fairly minimal so it shouldn’t get in the way too much. If you want a freestanding mount, or need one because of your desk, VIVO offers a solid all-around option here.