The 6 Best TVs with Google Chromecast

A great TV is a must in a modern household. And if you love the ability to easily cast your phone screen or even Internet browser to your TV, then you should look at purchasing an Android TV or a TV with Chromecast functionality built-in.

What to Look for in a Google TV

There are so many great TV options out there, so how do you choose the right one? Well, if you’re looking specifically for a Google TV with Chromecast functionality, you’ll need to consider regular TV specs as well as some Chromecast specific bits. Here are some key points to think about:

How You’ll Use the TV: The most important factor you need to consider is how you’re going to use the TV. Are you primarily going to be streaming media on it or will you be playing demanding video games on it as well? Depending on how you plan to use the TV, you might need to pay more attention to specific specs like the refresh rate, resolution, display tech, and the number and type of the HDMI ports. A good TV for gaming has a high refresh rate, high resolution, and a more modern display type. Size: Next, you’ll need to think about where you want to put the TV and how you want it to fit into your space. Always measure your space multiple times to ensure your TV will fit. If the TV is going into your living room, you might want to spring for a larger 65-inch TV. If the TV is going into your bedroom or a guest room, you might consider something smaller like a 32-inch or a 43-inch TV. It all just depends on how much TV your room and entertainment center can accommodate. Refresh Rate: The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the picture will look, especially for gaming. If you see a refresh rate that says 120Hz or 120fps (frames per second), that’s literally how many frames present per second on your screen. This is the best choice if you plan on gaming with a modern console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Resolution: With more modern TVs, you’ll typically get at least 1080p resolution. It’s becoming more customary for larger TVs to have 4K Ultra HD resolution. The4K resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels, compared to 1080p resolution at 1920 x 1080 pixels. The more pixels you have overall, the crisper the picture is going to look. Android TV vs. Chromecast Support: All of the TVs on this list will give you access to Chromecast right from the start; you won’t need to use a Chromecast dongle. However, there is a difference between Android TVs and TVs with Chromecast built in. With Android TVs, you’ll have a much more powerful Chromecast system because it’s built into the operating system. With Chromecast functionality on top of another smart TV platform, like Vizio’s SmartCast, you’ll still be able to use Google cast features, but you won’t get the benefit of extra Android-specific additions.



Best Overall: VIZIO P-Series Quantum

This 65 inch VIZIO P-Series Quantum TV is going to be the best option for most people who want a long-lasting investment. It has a 4K resolution with QLED display technology, which means that there is Quantum Color in addition to the Active Full Array backlight tech; this makes for richer color intensity.

VIZIO’s IQ UltraTM processor makes this smart TV ultra fast and more responsive, especially when loading up apps. With SmartCast, you’ll have access to popular streaming services right away like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more, as well as support for Chromecast technology.

To top everything off, this TV has a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 inputs, so it’ll be great for gaming as well as simple media streaming. And if the 65-inch option is not large enough for you, the P-Series Quantum comes in a 75-inch model as well.

Best Overall Vizio P-Series Quantum This VIZIO P-Series Quantum TV is going to be the best option for most people who want a long-lasting investment. Shop Now $1.00



Another Great Option: Sony A8H Bravia OLED

This 55-inch A8H Bravia OLED TV from Sony is another fantastic option that will give you fantastic colors in an Android TV with Chromecast hardwired in. It has 4K resolution and an OLED display technology combined with Pixel contrast booster for even more vibrant colors. There are four HDMI 2.0 ports. Although there are no HDMI 2.1 ports, this TV does support an HDMI 2.1 feature: Enhanced Audio Return Channel, which will give you Hi Res Audio including Dolby Atmos and DTSX.

Because it’s an Android TV, you can control it via voice commands to Google Assistant and easily utilize Chromecast casting features. Alexa and Siri are also compatible with the TV in case anyone else in your household uses those virtual assistants.

If you want to splurge on a larger version, there’s a 65-inch model available as well.

And if you’re into console gaming, you’ll be happy to know that Sony’s BRAVIA line of TVs has a dedicated Game Mode to help enhance your gaming experience by making it smoother and more responsive. The refresh rate is set at 60Hz and is not a variable refresh rate like the VIZIO P-Quantum Series TV above, so if the ultimate gaming experience is your primary concern, go with the VIZIO.

Another Great Option Sony A8H Bravia OLED This 55-inch A8H Bravia OLED model from Sony is another fantastic option that will give you fantastic colors in an Android TV with Chromecast hardwired in. Shop Now $1.00



Best Budget: TCL Class 4 Series

This 75-inch TV from TCL is more affordable, but still gives you 4K HDR resolution and smart voice capabilities with Google Assistant. The refresh rate is 60Hz, so it’s perfect for streaming media, but is a little low if you intend to play a lot of video games on next-gen consoles.

There are three HDMI 2.0 inputs and you won’t have to waste an input for a streaming device; you’ll automatically have a lot of your favorite streaming services available as apps on this TV, like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

And although the 75-inch option is way more affordable than others in its size class, there’s also a 55-inch version available that’s half the price.

Best Budget TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series This 75-inch TV from TCL is more affordable, but still gives you 4K HDR resolution and smart voice capabilities with Google Assistant.

Best Small: VIZIO D-Series

While a small TV may not get you the highest resolution or fastest refresh rate, it’s great to have for dorms, guest rooms, or other small areas. This 32-inch TV works with VIZIO’s SmartCast system to give you access to streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more. On top of that, you’ll also have access to Chromecast functionality and Apple AirPlay, if anyone else in your family has an iOS device.

You can use the TV’s smart remote, the SmartCast mobile app, or a virtual assistant like Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa to control TV functions, like turning it on and off and opening up specific apps.

On the more technical side, this VIZIO TV has 1080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, and an LED backlit display. And if you need a smaller size, there’s a 24-inch version.

Best Small Vizio D-Series While a small TV might not get you the highest resolution or fastest refresh rate, it's great to have for dorms, guest rooms, or other small areas and still have Chromecast functionality. Shop Now $179.99



Best Midrange: Sony X800H

This 65-inch Sony X800H will get you quite a few nifty features, like an LED display and a 4K HDR processor, while keeping the price relatively low. You can easily use Google Assistant and Chromecast with this smart Android TV. And with 4 HDMI 2.0 ports, this TV has great connectivity.

Although this Sony TV only has a refresh rate of 60Hz, it comes with MotionFlow XR 240, which is supposed to help make the picture look smoother, especially in games. In fact, there’s even a dedicated Game Mode on this TV that’ll help your gaming experience be more responsive and less laggy.

And if the 65-inch model isn’t the right size for you, don’t worry; the Sony X800H also comes in sizes of 43 inches, 49 inches, 55 inches, 75 inches, and even 85 inches.

Best Midrange Sony X800H This 65-inch Sony X800H will get you quite a few nifty features, like an LED display and a 4K HDR processor, while keeping the price relatively low. Shop Now $898.00

Best Premium: VIZIO P-Series Quantum X

If you want the best of the best and an excellent gaming TV, go for this 85-inch VIZIO P-Series Quantum X. It has 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a VIZIO IQ UltraTM processor to support everything.

The ProGaming Engine automatically optimizes gameplay on your Xbox or PlayStation, making the graphics smoother and the game overall more responsive. One of the best features for gaming on this TV is the variable refresh rate that supports up to 120Hz. On top of all that, there’s AMD FreeSync technology inside as well to help decrease gameplay lag and broken frames.

And if 85 inches is a bit too large for your space, you can still get all these excellent features in a 65-inch model or a 75-inch model.