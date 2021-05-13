The Roku Channel Adds 25 Free Channels, Will Release Quibi Originals Soon

Roku recently bolstered its offerings on The Roku Channel by adding 25 additional new live/linear channels. The new channels are currently available to start watching, and you can stream them directly from the Live TV Channel Guide.

Currently, The Roku Channel has more than 190 free linear channels, along with some live channels. It’s home to a huge variety of both free and premium TV shows and movies. It also recently became the new home of This Old House, and premiered its first original series, Cypher, in March.

The Roku Channel’s new content spans a wide variety of genres, from cooking and sports to music and reality programming. The new channels include:

Adventure TV

America’s Test Kitchen

beIN Sports Xtra Español

CINEVAULT 70s/80s

Degrassi

Divorce Court

Fuse Backstage/Beat

Impact Wrestling

Johnny Carson TV

Law&Crime

Slugterra

VICE

Xumo Crime TV

and more

Likewise, the first 30 Roku Originals will also be released on May 20, dubbed “Streaming Day.” The originals were originally short-form TV series and movies Roku purchased from Quibi. The Originals include Die Hart, The Fugitive, #FreeRayshawn, and Dishmantled.

This follows Roku’s recent drama, wherein it removed YouTube TV from its app store. Google then created a workaround by moving that content to the standard YouTube app, which allowed Roku users to still enjoy the shows.