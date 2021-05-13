X
The Roku Channel Adds 25 Free Channels, Will Release Quibi Originals Soon

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
The Roku Channel with new channels
Roku

Roku recently bolstered its offerings on The Roku Channel by adding 25 additional new live/linear channels. The new channels are currently available to start watching, and you can stream them directly from the Live TV Channel Guide.

Currently, The Roku Channel has more than 190 free linear channels, along with some live channels. It’s home to a huge variety of both free and premium TV shows and movies. It also recently became the new home of This Old House, and premiered its first original series, Cypher, in March.

The Roku Channel’s new content spans a wide variety of genres, from cooking and sports to music and reality programming. The new channels include:

  • Adventure TV
  • America’s Test Kitchen
  • beIN Sports Xtra Español
  • CINEVAULT 70s/80s
  • Degrassi
  • Divorce Court
  • Fuse Backstage/Beat
  • Impact Wrestling
  • Johnny Carson TV
  • Law&Crime
  • Slugterra
  • VICE
  • Xumo Crime TV
  • and more

Likewise, the first 30 Roku Originals will also be released on May 20, dubbed “Streaming Day.” The originals were originally short-form TV series and movies Roku purchased from Quibi. The Originals include Die Hart, The Fugitive, #FreeRayshawn, and Dishmantled.

This follows Roku’s recent drama, wherein it removed YouTube TV from its app store. Google then created a workaround by moving that content to the standard YouTube app, which allowed Roku users to still enjoy the shows.

Source: Roku Blog

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek.

