Don’t Flip Out: Nokia’s 2720 V Flip Phone Will Soon Be Available In the U.S.

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Partial view of the new Nokia 2720 V Flip against a plain green background
Nokia

Smartphones may be the phones of today, but flip phones will always be the phone of our hearts. And now, the Nokia 2720 V Flip is launching in the U.S. via Verizon, combining the fun circa-2009 aesthetics with modern conveniences.

The 2720 V Flip is really just an updated version of the 2720 Fold, made smart. It will be available through Verizon for $79.99 starting on May 20, and yes, you’ll still get to flip the phone shut to end a call (it’s most exciting feature, decidedly). And just like on the classic version of the phone, you’ll still have physical buttons to press for dialing a phone number, writing a text message, or navigating the phone’s menu.

When closed, the external 1.3-inch screen on the top of the device lets you easily check notifications or see who is calling. When you flip open the phone, you’ll see the bright 2.8-inch main screen where you can navigate menus, send texts, and so forth. You can even display text in a large font for easy reading.

Front, back, and open views of the Nokia 2720 V Flip
Nokia

You’ll even have Google Assistant on there, which makes it easy for you to perform tasks hands-free, go online, and enjoy other conveniences. The phone comes preloaded with apps like Facebook and WhatsApp, and you’ll have the ability to download even more of your favorite apps from the KaiStore.

The retro-looking phone will run on Verizon’s 4G LTE network for great audio quality on your calls. It can also be used as a Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to tether your tablet, laptop, or other devices to the internet whenever you need. The Nokia 2720’s battery will last up to 28 days on standby (take that, smartphones), and the phone itself is constructed with a polycarbonate material that’ll stand up to daily wear and tear without issue.

The Nokia 2720 V Flip will be available through Verizon on May 20 for just $79.99. The phone is a great choice for anyone who misses flip phones, as well as for those looking for a simple phone or even to downgrade from a smartphone.

