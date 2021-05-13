X
Popular Searches

Framework’s Repairable, Upgradable Laptop Is Available for Pre-Order

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Framework upgradable laptop during assembly.
Framework

As the Right to Repair movement continues to gain steam, a startup called Framework is opening pre-orders for its repairable, upgradable, modular laptop. Starting at $999 (or $750 if you choose the DIY option), Framework will begin shipping its 13.5-inch notebook at the end of July, though supply shortages may push delivery dates back a bit.

Announced in January, the Framework Laptop is similar to repairable devices like the Fairphone. All of its components are replaceable and upgradable, and some of its hardware, like the ports and display bezels, are modular.

Framework offers its laptop in three configurations ranging from $999 to $1,999. The Base model features a Core i5 chip, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM, while the high-end Professional model features a Core i7 chip, 1TB storage, and an impressive 32GB of RAM. All models use current-gen Intel Core 11 CPUs, support Wi-Fi 6, and run on Windows 10 (the Professional model runs Windows 10 Pro).

After you choose your Framework Laptop model, you can buy modular expansion cards for the laptop’s four expansion card bays. The company currently offers UCB-C, USB-A, DisplayPort, HDMI, microSD, 250GB SSD, and 1TB SSD expansion hardware. You can also choose your laptop’s keyboard language, though at the time of writing, Framework only offers English keyboards.

If you already own some laptop components or just want to put together a computer with very specific specs, then you can order the Framework Laptop DIY Edition for as little as $750. The DIY Edition lets you customize your CPU, storage, and RAM, and gives you the option to skip costly accessories like a power supply or OS.

Those who are interested in the Framework Laptop should punch in their pre-order now. The company plans to start shipping at the end of July, but supply constraints will probably push second and third-wave pre-orders back a few weeks.

Pre-Order

Framework Laptop

Framework’s modular, repairable laptop is now available for pre-order. Grab yours now for $999.

Source: Framework via Tech Crunch

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AstroAI 3 Pack Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings for Car Truck Bicycle with Backlit LCD and Non-Slip Grip, Silver
819 people were interested in this!

COMFEE' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle. 1500W Fast Boil with LED Light, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection. 1.7 Liter
538 people were interested in this!

Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction 3-in-1 Small Handheld Vac with Filter for Hard Floor Lightweight Upright Home Pet Hair, 1-(Pack), Blue
321 people were interested in this!

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds with 4 Mics, Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Touch Control, USB-C Quick Charge with Wireless Charging, Deep Bass, in-Ear Detection Headphones, 35H Playtime (Black)
180 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
164 people were interested in this!

HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-Piece Set) - Juice Grooves with Easy-Grip Handles, Non-Porous, Dishwasher Safe - Multiple Sizes - Red
151 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
134 people were interested in this!

ENACFIRE A9 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Transparent Mode and 4 Mics Bluetooth Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earphones Deep Bass and Stereo Sound Bluetooth Earphones
129 people were interested in this!

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud - Light Grey/Blue
126 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
121 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular